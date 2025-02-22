I'm So Stoked Marvel Is Bringing Back One Fun Character, Because We've Been Too Light On TV Mustaches Since Blue Bloods Ended

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s common for characters to pop in and out of different franchises. Just consider the case of Benedict Wong’s Wong, who’s appeared in Doctor Strange movies, Shang-Chi, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and more. It’s been teased that Daredevil: Born Again – which is just about to hit the 2025 TV schedule – will feature appearances from familiar faces. Now, it would seem that a certain mustachioed man will return on the show and, in a Blue Bloods-less TV lineup, I’m pumped about this.

It’s been reported that Born Again will mark the return of Jack Duquesne, who’s played by Tony Dalton. As mentioned by Variety, Dalton first played the character on the holiday-themed series Hawkeye (which is currently available to stream with a Disney+ subscription). Unsurprisingly, specific plot details weren’t divulged in regard to how Duquesne figures into the Man Without Fear’s latest adventures. Nevertheless, the notion of Dalton returning as this delightful character is so sweet.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The comics depict Jack as the Swordsman, a swashbuckler who served as a mentor to Clint Barton in the comics. However, during the events of Hawkeye, Duquesne was introduced as the new fiancé of Eleanor Bishop – the mother of young archer Kate Bishop. Jack’s true allegiances seemed dicey, especially after he made off with Ronin’s (Clint Barton’s) retractable sword and he was framed for the murder of his wealthy uncle, Armand Duquesne III. Yet Jack was later vindicated and joined Kate and Clint in fighting off the Tracksuit mafia.

On one level, I’m just excited about the prospect of getting to see more Tony Dalton on my screen. The actor oozes charisma, and he managed to mix that charm with a more sinister nature when he played Lalo Salamanca on Better Call Saul. What also stands out about the star is his A+ facial hair, as few mustaches can match his. Of course, there is at least one veteran TV actor whose whiskers can.

I’m talking about Tom Selleck, as his finely trimmed ‘stache was on full display during Blue Bloods’ 14-season run on CBS. Ultimately BB was canceled in November 2023, with the final episodes airing in late 2024. Sure, there’s a spinoff starring Donnie Wahlberg on the way, but Selleck doesn’t seem to be involved, as of this writing. Considering the actor’s absence from TV right now, viewers could certainly stand to see another talented actor with a suave mustache grace our screens.

Jack Duquesne isn’t the only MCU alum popping up on Born Again. Another is Mohan Kapur, who’s set to reprise his role as Yusuf Khan from Ms. Marvel and The Marvels. I wouldn’t be surprised if this latest entry on the schedule of upcoming Marvel shows has some other surprises in store as well. But the bulk of the story will seemingly revolve around the exploits of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), as he continues to fight crime as a vigilante and defend New York from the likes of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) and more.

I’m hopeful that Daredevil will utilize Duquesne in a way that not only makes sense but doesn’t feel like a glorified cameo. With that, I’d love to see him grab a sword and get in on some action again. Believe me when I say I’ll be looking out for that and will simultaneously be admiring his mustache, which I would imagine will remain intact.

Daredevil: Born Again’s two-episode premiere hits Disney+ on Tuesday, March 4. In the meantime, you can get acquainted with Tony Dalton’s Jack Duquesne by streaming Hawkeye.