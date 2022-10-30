6 Moments From The Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Trailer That Have Me Pumped

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of millions of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans running to their computer in order to watch the latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania . While Marvel itself has been pushing out show after show and movie after movie over the last several years, the trailer for the third Ant-Man film has finally dropped, and I am hyped for Phase 5 now.

Bring on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever because I need Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to come even sooner than anything else. That trailer had me smiling throughout the whole thing, and there were several moments that made me grin with delight. Here are six instances where I felt myself get pumped up for the upcoming film.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Scott Is Always A Delight – Even When People Mistake Him For Spider-Man

I mean, Paul Rudd himself is such a treasure to Hollywood. Not only does this man never age, because he straight-up looks the same that he did back in the early 2000s, his smile literally makes me smile, which is what makes him the perfect choice for Ant-Man. Scott Lang is honestly so sweet and such a nice guy, where he’s just going along for the ride with being a superhero.

Which is why when he’s mistaken for Spider-Man in the trailer it had me hollering. He doesn’t even bother trying to correct the poor old man, just offers a smile. Scott, my sweet summer child. The MCU does not deserve you.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

I’m A Fan Of This New Cassie

I know, I know, it’s been a hotly debated topic over whether Cassie should have been recast or not. For those who don’t remember, in Avengers: Endgame, the elder Cassie that Scott sees after five years was played by Emma Fuhrmann, but in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, she is going to be played by Kathryn Newton.

While I don’t necessarily agree with what Marvel did in recasting Cassie, I’m cautiously optimistic as to how the new actress is going to do, based off of her moments in the trailer. she embodies the role and looks sick in her super suit, and I can’t wait to see some father-daughter bonding time. Plus, Newton is genuinely a good actress – have you seen in the horror comedy, Freaky? She’s great.

I do believe that Fuhrmann will go on to do great things, but I’m also excited to see where Newton takes his character.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

These Effects Look INSANE Throughout The Trailer

One of my biggest gripes about Marvel recently is the fact that the visuals haven’t really been up to par, and I think it’s because of the amount of product that the MCU has been pushing out for some time. She-Hulk is a prime example of that, where the visual effects just don’t look quite finished.

However, seeing the trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has me so pumped for what the visuals are going to look like in this film. It’s hard to pick just a single moment, as the trailer itself is filled to the brim with colorful instances that make me smile, cosmic scenes that look as if the characters are literally flying through a microscopic realm – which they're supposed to be! Everything just looks so good.

I’m eagerly waiting to see if the amazing scenes I saw in this trailer are going to translate to the movie, because I seriously think it could be an amazing film visually.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

That Strange-Looking Army Both Delights And Scares Me

I mean, the army is probably the army for Kang the Conqueror . I don’t know who else they’re going to be facing here that would have that large of a force. But like, did we get a look at the size of that? And how high tech it looks?

The army that is featured in the trailer looks to be even more high tech than Thanos’ army as a whole, and it both delights me to see something so new to the MCU but also terrifies me because, like, who is that army planning to fight? Is Scott about to get his ass handed to him in both microscopic and regular form? Mark me down as scared and curious.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Is – Is That Scarlet Witch???

I KNOW YOU SAW IT, TOO.

On a real note, for those who don’t know me, I’m a big Scarlet Witch fan. I’ve loved her since her cameo in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, her official debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and absolutely adored that she got her own show in WandaVision. And yes, I was rooting for her in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness even if she was technically the villain. I just love her; don’t @ me. She’s so powerful.

But, for those who might not have seen the Multiverse of Madness ending , it featured Wanda supposedly being crushed to death by rocks after she destroyed the Darkhold (after finding her morals again and no longer being corrupted by it), but that has been up to interpretation since the premiere. Many believe she is not dead and yes, I am one of those people. We all saw that flash of red light before the rocks fell – I’m telling ya’ll, she vanished out of thin air.

Which is why I genuinely think that this split second moment in the trailer might be Wanda Maximoff, or maybe a variant of her. I don’t know if its the Scarlet Witch, considering there’s only one version of her in all of the multiverse, but who knows.

Yes, I am delusional. I don’t care. Fight me.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

KANG THE MOTHER-FREAKING CONQUEROR

Jonathan. Majors. My. God.

Ant-Man is going to literally get crushed.

On a real note, we’ve gotten teases of Kang since Loki, and now, we’re finally seeing him be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and I can’t wait to see what he does and the undeniable destruction that he will bring. Like, seriously, Jonathan Majors is swole and I am terrified to see what Kang is going to be like if the actor who portrays him looks scary and isn’t even in character.

While the swoleness was really just for Creed III, Majors is still bringing that power to the MCU – even Simu Liu of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fame tweeted about it , and yes, sir, the Avengers are straight up “effed.”

What are you most excited about when it comes to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? February 2023 seriously can’t come soon enough. I’m about to be biting my nails in the theaters. All I’m saying is that Scott better not die, or else I’m ready to riot.