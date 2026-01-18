After The Russo Brothers Tease The Size Of Steve Rogers' Avengers: Doomsday Role, A Lingering Concern Of Mine Is Growing

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been buzzing about Avengers: Doomsday as of late in great part due to the flurry of teasers that have hit the web. Among those highlighted in the footage is Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, who headlined the first of the four clips released thus far. There’s been plenty of talk amongst fans about Steve’s return to the MCU, and there’s still so much we don’t know. Now, directors Joe and Anthony Russo are teasing the size of Rogers’ role, and one concern I’ve had is growing a bit more.

What Was Said About The Size Of Steve Rogers’ Role?

It’s no secret that Doomsday has an extensive cast and will have a considerable amount of characters to service. So it’s hard not to wonder which ones the Russo brothers will zero in on in this film, which is set to be one half of the culmination of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. The Russos, of course, aren’t exactly keen on spilling the beans on their plans for the upcoming superhero movie. During an interview with Empire Magazine, one of the siblings shared (via ComicBook) their feelings on Steve’s role:

His central role to the Avengers and the larger narrative of what the MCU has been; something that’s very personal to us. We can’t see this narrative without his central role in it.

“Central” appears to be the key word here and, while the comments are brief, they do speak volumes. These sentiments seemingly suggest that Steve won’t just be popping in for a handful of scenes. So those who are eager to see their fair share of Steve may indeed have a lot to celebrate. I’ve long been a fan of the heroic (and highly quotable) Rogers, and I’m curious as to what part he’ll play in this next Avengers movie. However, due to his return, I’ve also been concerned about another character’s place within the story.

Amid Steve’s Return, I’ve Been Thinking About Another Doomsday Character

Right now, the MCU has a new Captain America, and his name is Sam Wilson. Anthony Mackie’s wing pack-wearing hero is set to return in Doomsday though, with Steve back in the picture, I’ve been concerned that Wilson could get shortchanged in this latest team-up film. It’s true that we’ve yet to receive confirmation that Steve will indeed don his red, white and blue uniform again, though it did appear in his teaser. So it's hard not to wonder what this all means for Sam.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Given the Russos’ emphasis on Rogers being a “central” element within Doomsday, I can’t help but feel more concerned about the prospect of Sam being somewhat sidelined. It’d be unfortunate if Wilson were to not receive his due as a result of his predecessor coming back into the picture. Honestly, one of the last scenes I want to see in this film is an exchange between Sam and Steve that results in the former handing his shield over to the latter.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Stream MCU films now using a Disney+ subscription! Plans start at $11.99 a month for the ad-supported plan, or go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month. Customers also save 16% by pre-paying $189.99 for a year.

I could, of course, just be getting ahead of myself with all of this. The Russos are, after all, skilled when it comes to balancing characters and giving them their just due. So there’s a chance that these two Caps will operate in a balanced way throughout the film. Until I see that, though, I won’t let go of my worries.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18 as part of the 2026 movie schedule. In the meantime, fans can stream the Captain America films and other MCU installments using a Disney+ subscription.