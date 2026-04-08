Krysten Ritter Maybe (Definitely) Stealing Something From The Set Of Netflix's Jessica Jones Actually Helped Disney+ Later On

The second season of Daredevil: Born Again is continuing the excellent story of the battle between Daredevil and Kingpin. A lot of people are watching not for either of the two main characters, but for the eventual return of Jessica Jones to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Krysten Ritter’s involvement has been known for months, and when we do eventually see her, she’ll be looking very familiar.

While Jessica Jones may not have a superhero costume like Daredevil, her outfit is no less iconic. The black leather jacket that the character wears is basically her cape. We’ve seen in the trailers for Daredevil: Born Again that the jacket is back, but it turns out it isn’t quite the same garment. In a video posted to Instagram, Ritter revealed…

It is actually new. The jacket that I had for the original series, I kept…stole. And I had it in my closet, just waiting. I gave it to Emily Gunshor, our costume designer on Daredevil [Born Again], and we remade everything.

It turns out a little petty larceny goes a long way. If Ritter hadn’t “kept” the jacket from the original Jessica Jones, then the costume designer would have had to rely on pictures of the outfit from the series in any attempt to remake it. While that likely would have gone a long way, it’s unlikely it would have resulted in a true recreation. Because the costume designer was able to use the actual original jacket, she could make one that was identical to the original in every way.

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You can watch all of the original Jessica Jones series, as well as new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again if you have a Disney+ subscription, so sign up now.

Honestly, if Krysten Ritter had to steal the Jessica Jones jacket from the set when the show ended, then somebody wasn’t thinking clearly. She played the role for three seasons of her show plus The Defenders crossover series. Netflix/Marvel should have gifted her the jacket. There was almost certainly more than one anyway, right? Of course, Ritter is in good company. A lot of actors in the MCU have taken parts of their costumes home. Check out the new version of the jacket below.

A post shared by Matt Murdock (@daredevil) A photo posted by on

Krysten Ritter may need to wait a while before she gets a chance to steal this version of the jacket. Images from the production of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 have confirmed that Jessica Jones will be back, and rumors of an eventual Jessica Jones spinoff persist. The other two Defenders, Mike Colter and Finn Jones who played Luke Cage and Iron Fist respectively, have also been seen on set. Hopefully, they kept some of their costumes too.