Surprise, The Marvels' Teyonah Parris Announces She's Pregnant, And Samuel L. Jackson And Others Send Sweet Messages

There’s always a question when one is pregnant of when it is the right time to tell family, close friends and even co-workers one is pregnant. This likely is even more complicated when you are a celebrity with social obligations and an MCU fanbase following your content online. The Marvels and WandaVision star Teyonah Parris recently faced the conundrum of when to let the virtual cat out of the bag, so to speak, and she did so in a clever and extremely amusing way. After the news dropped, some Marvel co-stars and other A-listers also reach out.

Here's what happened: the actress known for playing Monica Rambeau partnered with ClearBlue pregnancy tests, pairing hashtags and a photo of a box of tests alongside a photo of her pregnant stomach. If you’re gonna get pregnant, you might as well get paid for it, amirite? Seriously, whomever reached out to Teyonah (or vice versa) about this sort of advertising opportunity deserves all the brownies, as I actually LOL'd when I saw it.

(Image credit: Teyonah Parris, Instagram)

Of course, the MCU star had a lengthier post on Instagram in which she spoke fondly of her husband James and the journey they are about to embark on. She said the two feel "blessed and so grateful," though she also noted "shock" as an adjective they'd felt when they first learned about their impending arrival. She also mentions wanting to use the platform to advertise March of Dimes, a nonprofit "raising awareness for Black maternal and infant health."

A slew of stars responded to Teyonah Parris' surprise news. Among them was Marvel star Samuel L. Jackson, who commented, "Perfectly Amazing♥️🌹‼️👊🏾👊🏾" He wasn't the only MCU star to do so, as Kat Dennings also seemed stoked for the actress, writing, "AAAHHH YAY ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations 😭😭😭😭💕." Vision actor Paul Bettany also wrote, "Wowwwwww. Congrats. Xxxx."

Next up, you'll be able to catch Parris in The Marvels cast opposite Brie Larson. It's actually not hitting the movies schedule until 2023, but it's nice to see various Marvel stars supporting one another socially in the meantime.

A slew of other stars also responded, too. Westworld's Lena Waithe noted: "Congrats sis. Beyond excited for you both." A slew of other celebrities also left comments with Abbott Elementary's Tyler William James sharing some heart emojis, Nicole Beharie also sharing heart emojis with a "God is GOOD" message and Niecy Nash and more also commenting with emojis.

Babies are usually a big deal for any family, and when you have a public platform that news can blow up. Yet, Teyonah Parris sharing the news via advertisement is mostly certainly a new one for the books, though I'm not sure it totally beats Mindy Kaling secretly having a baby during quarantine.