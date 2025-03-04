Taylor Swift's Deadpool And Wolverine Cameo Never Happened, But That Doesn't Mean Her Marvel Rumors Are Over With

Could T. Swift finally get into the superhero game?

From left to right: Taylor Swift looking over her shoulder during the Eras Tour and Deadpool sitting in a car in Deadpool and Wolverine.
(Image credit: Disney+ and Marvel)

Back when Deadpool & Wolverine was in production there were so many rumors regarding cameos and what actors would be appearing as which characters that it was simply impossible for them all to be true. While several of the cameos did confirm rumors, one that did not was the belief that Taylor Swift would turn up in the movie. That did not happen but it doesn’t mean the Swift rumor mill is over. In fact, far from it.

A new rumor from serial scooper Daniel Richtman (via ComicBookMovie) claims that the pop star/actress has taken multiple meetings regarding different projects that she might appear in. The concepts run the gamut from a limited streaming series to a sci-fi movie, to a superhero film.

Taylor Swift Was Rumored To Appear In Deadpool and Wolverine

The cameo rumors for Deadpool & Wolverine came so fast that it was difficult to keep track of them all. But the rumor that Swift might appear, as the singing mutant Dazzler, or possibly The Blonde Phantom, wasn’t the craziest of them all. The fact that Swift is friends with Reynolds' wife Blake Lively and the pair, as well as director Shawn Levy, appeared at Chiefs games with the singer while the movie was shooting, sent the rumor mill into overdrive.

In the end Swift was nowhere to be seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, but the idea that she could have been there was certainly not crazy. While Swift hasn’t done a great deal of acting, she’s done enough to show she can do the job, which makes the most recent report interesting.

Taylor Swift Could Play A Superhero After All

The new rumor claims that among the different projects Swift has been meeting on, one of them is a superhero role. It’s specified that Swift’s role would be as the superhero, not simply that she might appear in a superhero movie or series. While Marvel is certainly the most obvious possibility here, given the previous rumors, it’s not being claimed that she met specifically with Marvel, so this could be an upcoming DC Films project, or something not related to either.

Superhero projects have become such a big part of what Hollywood is producing that assuming the core report is true, that Taylor Swift is investigating new acting opportunities, it’s quite likely that at least one of them is superhero-related. Taylor Swift has only appeared in a few movies. Her last film was a small role in David O. Russell's Amsterdam.

While the Deadpool & Wolverine rumors turned out to be nothing, that doesn’t mean this rumor is also false. Perhaps we will see Taylor Swift as a superhero soon after all.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

