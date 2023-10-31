The Marvels Clip Shows The Movie’s Wild Action, With Captain Marvel And Other Heroes Switching Places

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, both on the big screen and through shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription . The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels, which is connected to a number of previous projects. The movie will pair Carol Danvers with two more heroes, whose powers are interconnected. And a clip from The Marvels shows the movie’s wild action, with Captain Marvel and the other heroes switching places mid-battle. Is anyone else dizzy

The Marvels will serve as a sequel to a number of projects : Captain Marvel, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and Secret Invasion. It’s an exciting crossover event, which will pair Brie Larson’s hero with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan. The Marvels ’ trailer shows that a connection is formed with this trio’s powers, and now we can see how this will affect the movie’s action sequence thanks to a clip circulating Twitter . Check it out below:

We're in film clip era.The Marvels Film Clip : Friends of yours?Clip provided by © 2023 Marvel studios.#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/SNeSKiapAOOctober 30, 2023 See more

I mean, how cool is that? Clearly the fight sequences in The Marvels are going to be totally unique to anything we’ve previously seen in the shared universe. Besides featuring three heroes with very different superpowers, the fact that they’re going to be trading places throughout the battles will likely make for a fascinating moviegoing experience. At least, if this clip is any indication.

The above clip seemingly coms early in The Marvels ’ runtime , given how confused both Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan are about what’s happening. While Monica Rambeau is noticeably missing, Ms. Marvel and Captain Marvel are fighting off bad guys on both Earth and up in space. But sometimes when they activate their powers, the pair end up switching places mid-fight. And that makes for a scene that is both cool and funny at the same time.

While Monica isn’t shown in this brief clip, we are treated to another returning character: Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury. He seems thoroughly tickled by Kamala’s abilities, and it should be fascinating to see their dynamic play out on the big screen. Fans are definitely invested in what’s next for Fury, especially after the finale of Secret Invasion .

The pressure is definitely on for The Marvels to perform, both critically and financially. A number of MCU installments recently failed to perform at the box office, including Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Thor: Love and Thunder. While Guardians 3 performed well, there are concerns about superhero fatigue, and the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. Brie Larson's sequel is also breaking new ground because it's bringing characters from live-action shows to the big screen.