Tom Hiddleston’s Fiancé Reveals The MCU Advice He Gave Her When She Joined The Marvels

At this point, it almost feels like basically every star in Hollywood has been cast by Marvel, except for (the previously approached) Keanu Reeves. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown so large that it simply requires an incredible number of actors to help bring its characters to life. It’s almost shocking that we don’t see more actors that are related or married to each other appearing in the franchise but, Tom Hiddleston’s fiancé is now set to join the franchise through The Marvels, and he apparently gave her a lot of useful advice.

Zawe Ashton will star in The Marvels as the Kree villain Dar-Benn, and her significant other, the MCU’s Loki actor, gave her some keen words of wisdom. He apparently did make sure to give her practical advice about being in a Marvel movie, such as making sure you can get out of your costume to use the bathroom. But Ashton also told EW that it was the broader conversation about his experience being in, and embracing, the franchise, that she really took to heart:

It led to some incredible conversations about his experience being part of this franchise for over a decade. One of the main takeaways from our conversations was 'What you put into Marvel, you get back.' He said, 'If you go into this with an open heart and a great work ethic and just want to provide an amazing experience for the fans, you'll have an amazing experience on those sets.' He really empowered me in that way.

Tom Hiddleston (who's not in the Avengers group chat) has been part of the MCU nearly as long as it's existed. And given he's done multiple movies and has a Disney+ Marvel show that's getting a second season, he logged more working hours than most of the franchise's alums. There are probably few people who understand what the Marvel Studios experience is like for an actor more than he does.

And based on these latest comments, it sounds like he really loves being Loki. If he feels that you get as much out of it as you put in, then his work as the God of Mishief has been incredibly rewarding for him. It also had to be wonderful for Zawe Ashton to get such positive words from her fiancé. She had apparently been talking to director Nia DaCosta about a role in a smaller independent movie before getting the call to join The Marvels cast. It's funny how everything turned out, as she and her hubby to be now share something special -- in addition to their child, of course.

Now, we just need to see the couple cross paths on screen at some point. That seems like a long shot considering Loki is busy jumping between multiple realities, but I'm sure he could at least cross paths with an alternate version of Dar-Benn. Regardless of that though, it's just lovely to hear that Tom Hiddleston took the time to impart some sage advice to his lady.

The Marvels opens on November 10 as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases. While you wait for it to arrive, can also stream Captain Marvel, Loki and other MCU fare using a Disney+ subscription.