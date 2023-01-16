Wait, Is Marvel's Kathryn Hahn Following Up 'Agatha All Along' With Another Catchy Tune In Her WandaVision Spinoff?

It may be hard to believe, but it’s been two years since WandaVision first graced our screens. Fans truly fell in love with Marvel Studios' inaugural TV series, which paid homage to the sitcoms of old and even a few contemporary ones. Right now, fans are getting ready for the highly-anticipated Agatha: Coven of Chaos spinoff, which will see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as the titular witch. Next to nothing is known about the plot, but Hahn now has me wondering if we're getting a follow-up tune to the hit song "Agatha All Along."

Arguably one of the best MCU villains, Kathryn Hahn’s seemingly normal and friendly Agnes started as Wanda and Vision's nosy neighbor, before revealing herself to be the powerful Agatha Harkness. She divulge her dastardly deeds through her own theme song, appropriately titled, “Agatha All Along,” during Episode 7 of WandaVision. Between remixes of Agatha’s song and a clip of the Avengers dancing along to it, the track became a pop culture sensation. Not to mention that the song even won WandaVision an Emmy.

Now that Kathryn Hahn will be returning as the villainess in her own spinoff, there are naturally a lot of questions about Coven of Chaos. Perhaps one of the biggest is whether or not there'll be another A+ (and memeable) musical moment for the lead. While talking with TVLine, Hahn didn't provide any specific details -- per Marvel's privacy practices -- though she did drop an excellent tease while discussing what excites her most about returning to the role:

Um, her costumes and her nails. They’re fabulous. And who knows, there may be a little song here or there… but no one is saying anything about that — certainly not me

This is sure to fan the flames of speculation surrounding Coven of Chaos, as fans continue to seek out details on the upcoming Marvel series. The leading lady's comments here seem to indicate that there could be at least one follow-up to “Agatha All Along,” which almost had a less-catchy title. Of course, we can't say for sure, because anything could change over the course of production. But given how well her first song performed, I wouldn't be shocked if series creator Jac Schaeffer (who was showrunner on the parent show as well) has some music-related plans.

Aside from the music, Coven of Chaos has been brewing quite the cast in previous months. Heartstopper star Joe Locke was the first big name to join the MCU-set production, with Parks and Rec and The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza’s casting following shortly after. SNL vet Sasheer Zamata is another recent hire, and the series is also bringing back WV alums Emma Caulfield and Debra Jo Rupp.

There are still a number of questions that need to be addressed, but I'm still plenty excited about the possibilities of an Agatha-fronted adventure. A premiere date has not been announced yet, but it's said to be arriving as a late addition to the 2023 TV schedule. Let's hope that the show proves to be a worthy follow-up to its successor, and keep your fingers crossed that Kathryn Hahn gets to perform another great song!

To prepare for Agatha: Coven of Chaos, be sure to watch WandaVision using a Disney+ subscription.