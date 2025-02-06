Why Hugh Jackman Fans Think He’s Going To Definitely Appear In The Avengers (And It Makes Total Sense)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always keeping the fandom on their toes, thanks to new content arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen how the post-Endgame phase has struggled at time, and also saw how Deadpool & Wolverine broke records at the box office. All eyes are on what's coming next, and there's a reason why Hugh Jackman fans think he's definitely going to appear in the Avengers movies. Honestly, it does make sense.

MCU fans are always looking to the upcoming Marvel movies, especially The Russo Brothers' pair of forthcoming Avengers movies Doomsday and Secret Wars. Given how big Deadpool 3 was, it seems logical that the studio might want to bring in Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds back for the fun. And now fans think the Greatest Showman actor is definitely going to appear, after he took to Twitter to announce the cancellation of part of his tour this summer. He wrote:

Due to an unforeseen conflict in my schedule, I am deeply disappointed to announce I will be unable to perform in Hyde Park this July 6th. This was a stage I truly was looking forward to being on. No less in a city that I love so much.

This could have been innocent enough, but the mention of a scheduling conflict definitely piqued the interest of Marvel fans. Especially given that the next Avengers movies are expected to begin filming this spring, and continue into the summer. Is Jackman finally going to get to wear Wolverine's yellow suit alongside The Avengers? Only time will tell but it would make sense.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars is very limited at the time of writing this story, but The Russos are clearly getting the cast together. News that Robert Downey Jr. was returning as Doctor Doom broke the internet, and fans want to know more about which characters to expect in the next two big crossover movies.

There's been non-stop rumors and chatter about the next two Avengers movies recently, largely because so little information has been shared with the public. And as a result, there have been come conflicting reports about what Kevin Feige and The Russo Brothers are planning.

For instance, Chris Evans recently denied reports that he'll be returning as Steve Rogers, although some fans still think he might just be lying to keep the upcoming projects' secrets under wraps. And while Benedict Cumberbatch originally claimed he wasn't in Doomsday, he later corrected himself and revealed he was mistaken. So there are more questions than answers about the project at this point.

Fans will have to wait for official word from the studio, as Doomsday and Secret Wars continue their path towards production. The first title isn't on the 2025 movie release list, with Doomsday currently expected to arrive May 1st, 2026.