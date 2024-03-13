Will Deadpool And Wolverine Go The Extra Mile To Poke Fun At Marvel? An Actor On Set Shares His Thoughts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to both movies and projects that are available with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie heading to theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, which will be the fist installment of Ryan Reynolds' franchise set within the MCU. So will the threequel go the extra mile to poke fun at Marvel? An actor from the set shared his thoughts.

What we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is limited, but the movie's marketing campaign should be picking up steam. The first trailer for Deadpool 3 teased the multiverse story, as well as some jokes about the MCU. Actor Karan Soni will be back as Dopinder in the blockbuster, and recently spoke to Collider about its contents, and meeting Kevin Feige. In his words:

I can say that I think it'll be really good, this movie, and from my little experience of my part of it, it's definitely... Ryan's taking full advantage of the MCU and playing with all the toys. It also feels like it's coming at a perfect time for the MCU because it's ready for a little bit of a shake-up, and he's definitely shaking it up. And so I think like, this is great that it's coming at this time, and they're very willing to make fun of themselves, which is important. And I got to meet Kevin Feige, and I was surprisingly starstruck. I was a little bit like, oh my gosh, it's him. Which I was surprised that I was. But it’s very cool to see those minds together. You know, him, Kevin's obviously completely changed the industry, and then Ryan who's such a genius, like them combining their power, it's pretty exciting.

Well, that's definitely intriguing. It sounds like Reynolds and company are hyped about working within Marvel's sandbox. And since the franchise is known for poking fun at the superhero genre, it sounds like we may be getting plenty of jokes and Kevin Feige and the larger franchise's expense.

Karan Soni is one of the returning characters who make up Deadpool & Wolverine's cast list, and plenty of fans are excited to see his cab driver character back on the big screen. He was seen briefly in the movie's trailer, and it should be interesting to see how Wade Wilson's loved ones factor into the ambitious multiverse story.

While the first two Deapdool movies (which are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription) made references to the MCU and DCEU, but were set apart in another universe. But Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox finally opened the door for Wade Wilson to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And fans are definitely curious about how that'll go down.

Those involved with Deadpool 3 are keeping their cards close to the chest, in hopes of keeping the movie's secrets until its released. But as a result there are countless theories and rumors about what might be going down in the movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.