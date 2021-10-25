Marvel’s Kevin Feige Shares Honest Thoughts On New The Batman Trailer

Warner Bros. has been producing a ton of DC content as of late, set both within and outside of the main DCEU timeline. The next blockbuster coming to theaters is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which will star Robert Pattinson in the title role. A full trailer was recently revealed , and now Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige has shared his honest thoughts about the new footage.

Comic book fans were thrilled when finally treated to the full trailer to The Batman, featuring new glimpses at the killer cast. This includes the great Jeffrey Wright-- who is playing Jim Gordon in the upcoming blockbuster. Kevin Feige was recently asked what he thought about the trailer for the DC project, saying:

I thought it was great, and I thought [Serkis] was great and everybody was great. And Jeffrey Wright, our Watcher, is great. I am beginning to think it’s Jeffrey Wright’s world and we live in it.

I mean, he’s not wrong. Jeffrey Wright has been a very busy man, appearing in a number of massive projects. His roles as Gordon in The Batman and The Watcher in Disney+’s What If…? series are truly only the tip of the iceberg. And there’s no telling where the 55 year-old actor’s career might go next.

Kevin Feige’s comments to THR show how there’s seemingly no bad blood between Marvel Studios and DC. Feige seems excited about seeing Robert Pattinson in The Batman just like the rest of us, appearing alongside some killer talent. Hopefully a new franchise is born, and Jeffrey Wright gets a long tenure playing the beloved GCPD officer.

As Kevin Feige mentions, we’re basically all just living in Jeffrey Wright’s world at this point. He’s got roles in a number of massive franchises, recently appearing as Felix Leiter opposite Daniel Craig in No Time to Die. Wright also stars in the HBO series Westworld, in addition to his ongoing role as the MCU’s Watcher and The Batman’s James Gordon.

The first footage for The Batman debuted in the summer of 2020, and basically broke the internet. But footage was limited, as filming took a long time due to the pandemic. Luckily the full trailer helped to show off the killer cast , and the very specific vision that Matt Reeves has for Gotham City. Check it out below.

The Batman will feature Robert Pattinson’s title character while he’s still relatively new in his crime fighting career. It should be interesting to see how his working relationship with James Gordon is used throughout the movie’s runtime; Jeffrey Wright has been open about how much he loved working with Pattinson.

Joining Jeffrey Wright and Robert Pattinson are more A-list actors that make up the cast of The Batman. They’ll be joined by Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Zoë Kravitz, and John Turturro.