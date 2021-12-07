Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Zendaya Reveals The Major ‘Fear’ She Has Whenever Tom Holland Wears His Costume
Zendaya has a unique concern for Spider-Man's Tom Holland.
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in full swing, both on the small and silver screens. Perhaps the most highly anticipated project so far is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will finally be released next week. And actress Zendaya revealed the major ‘fear’ she has whenever co-star/boyfriend Tom Holland wears his Spidey costume.
Zendaya has starred as MJ in all three of the MCU’s Spider-Man movies, and fans can’t wait to catch up with her character in No Way Home. While the theatrical cut of each blockbuster makes it look easy, the Emmy-winning Euphoria actress had some unique concerns when filming alongside Tom Holland. Namely that he might get sick while wearing Spider-Man’s signature mask. As she put it,
Well, ok then. Rather than being worried about Tom Holland’s wire work or fight choreography, it seems that Spider-Man’s mask often stresses Zendaya out. Namely because there’s seemingly no easy to way to take off the costume piece if the Cherry actor is having stomach problems.
Zendaya’s comments come from a recent appearance she and Tom Holland did on The Graham Norton Show to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home’s upcoming release. Eventually the conversation turned to his mask, which requires him to drink liquids through a straw in the eye hole. That’s when she encouraged the fans to unite and demand that Holland be given a more vomit-friendly mask in any future installments.
While superhero suits might look awesome on the big screen, actually filming is an entirely different experience. Oscar Isaac has been open about how miserable his time in X-Men: Apocalypse was, namely because of the extremely heavy (and loud) suit he had to wear as the title character. While Tom Holland’s costume is more comfortable, it definitely has some challenges when it comes to eating, drinking and possibly vomiting. You can check out Zendaya and Tom Holland’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show below,
While Tom Holland’s contract as Spider-Man is up following the release of No Way Home, producer Amy Pacal has teased that another trilogy is in the early stages of development. If these plans move forward, perhaps Zendaya will get her wish with a new, vomit-friendly mask for Holland. Only time will tell, but smart money says fans won’t be able to look at him the same way.
Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters on December 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
