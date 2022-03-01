Spider-Man’s Andrew Garfield Hilariously Weighs In On Those Fake Butt Rumors

The world speculated for quite some time on whether Spider-Man: No Way Home would bring together three different versions of Peter Parker with the Spider-Verse. And now that we do indeed have that film, people are speculating on one very distinct thing about the Spider-Men: their butts. Andrew Garfield, the Amazing version of Spider-Man, weighed in on rumors started by Tom Holland that one of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Peter Parkers wore a fake butt in the already cumbersome Spidey suit . His response is pretty hilarious, and he even comes to the rescue of fellow Spider-Man Tobey Maguire.

Celebrities get asked all sorts of personal and random questions, but I don’t think Andrew Garfield expected to be asked about his and the other Spider-Man’s butts at the 2022 SAG awards. Entertainment Tonight did, in fact, ask Garfield about the fake butt rumors at the event, though, and his response is classic:

I have no idea. It’s not me. So I have no clue. I don’t know. I assumed everyone’s butts were their butts.

If you were hoping for answers as to whether there was a fake butt on set and who it belonged to, apparently Andrew Garfield isn’t the one to give it up. If you were looking for an adorably charming answer, though, Garfield is obviously your guy.

Once Andrew Garfield confirmed that the fake butt was, in fact, not in his own Spidey suit, the interviewer asked about Tobey Maguire. They maintained that if the fake butt didn’t belong to Tom Holland or Garfield, then that only leaves just the one other Spider-Man.

While that process of elimination logic works, Andrew Garfield has Tobey Maguire’s back. He tells the interviewer that he doubts his predecessor has a fake but, saying:

No, I don’t think it’s Tobey. I’ve seen Tobey’s butt. Tobey’s got back.

I really don’t know what is cuter: Andrew Garfield defending his fellow Spider-Man, or the fact that he has noticed Tobey Maguire’s butt before and had taken note that it didn’t require padding. Either way, it’s pretty clear that Garfield is an absolute gem.

You can see Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland in the newest addition to Marvel’s Phase 4 in the theaters now. The future of Spider-Man as far as the MCU goes, specifically Garfield’s future in the Spidey suit , is mostly unknown at the moment. We do know that Holland will be returning for possibly three more movies as Spider-Man , so fans can rest easy in that.