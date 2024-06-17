‘It Was Like Magic’: James Gunn Marks A Special Superman Anniversary By Praising His Lois And Clark, And I’m Not Sure I Can Wait A Whole Year For This DC Movie

James Gunn’s Superman has to be, without question, one of the most anticipated upcoming 2025 movies , as well as the leader in the pack of upcoming DC films . Not only is Superman putting a new spin on the classic Man of Steel mythology, it’s also laying the foundation for a larger DC universe, introducing major DC characters such as Hawkfirl (Isabela Merced) and Guy Gardner (Nathah Fillion), one of many Green Lanterns. But the core of the story has to come down to Clark Kent (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) if Superman actually is going to fly. And in a new post, Gunn paid a beautiful tribute to his lead actors… but then reminded us how long we will have to wait to see them in action.

James Gunn posted on Threads :

(Image credit: James Gunn's Threads)

Superman has been filming for months now, first in Norway and eventually in Atlanta before shifting to Ohio for what looks to be exterior work. So James Gunn probably has had ample opportunities to see how his chosen Lois and Clark are interacting on screen. We can only go on the brief hints that the cast share, like when Rachel Brosnahan opened up following a Superman table read . The rest is being kept under wraps while Gunn films.

Well, under wraps unless you happen to be Chris Pratt. In an attempt to make all of us even more jealous, Gunn took to Instagram and shared a photo of his Guardians of the Galaxy leading man watching him film on the Superman set. Let the speculation begin that Pratt is joining the DCU in an undetermined role!

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) A photo posted by on

Not that there would be any room for Chris Pratt in this bursting-at-the-seams adventure. The full Superman cast list reads like a DC phone book, including everyone from Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) to Perry White (Wendell Pierce). We know that Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell are playing Ma and Pa Kent, and that David Corenswet will be dropping his Superman into a fully formed universe… so very little origin story retread here.

We have so many questions about Superman. But as Gunn notes, we have a little more than a year until he officially answers them by releasing the movie into theaters. For those looking for comic book action, you are just going to have to wait until July, when Marvel Studios unleashes Deadpool & Wolverine on an unsuspecting public. It might be the biggest movie released this year, allowing Superman to clean up in 2025.