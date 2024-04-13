Superman’s New Perry White Breaks Silence On DCU Role

As James Gunn’s Superman continues to move through production, it was announced last month that Jack Ryan ’s Wendell Price would be taking up the role of Perry White in the upcoming take on the Man of Steel. Following the big news, Price has broken his silence on his high-profile DC role.

Perry White has been a key character to the Superman comic books since 1940, so goodness knows the movie needs one! Perry White is, of course, the Editor-In-Chief of the Daily Planet, where Clark Kent (aka Superman) works alongside Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen. When Wendell Pierce was finally asked about his role in Superman, here’s what he said:

I'm looking forward to this. I never grew up reading comics, so I relied on my friends to tell me about it. I'm excited about this, you know.

Wendell Pierce got to talk a bit about his feelings on the role while appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers . When the NBC host asked the actor about the part, he stayed rather calm and collected, stating that Meyers may “know more” than he does about Superman at this point. With that in mind, it’s very possible that Pierce has yet to step onto the set of the DC project just yet.

Pierce is an accomplished television actor, who most recently playing Captain C.W. Wagner in Elsbeth, which is CBS’ new spinoff of The Good Wife and The Good Fight. You may also know him for starring alongside John Krasinski in the Jack Ryan series for four seasons as James Greer. He was also Detective William “Bunk” Moreland in 60 episodes of The Wire, and the TV dad of Meghan Markle’s character in Suits , among other roles.

Superman began filming on the hero’s birthday, which is February 29th, where the production kicked things off in Svalbard, Norway to get sequences of Kal-El at his Fortress of Solitude. It was then that writer/director James Gunn shared the first look of the movie with a photo of Superman’s iconic “S” on his suit . Now the production is reportedly taking things primarily to Atlanta, Georgia, among other locations, where it may continue to film well into the summertime.

Wendell Pierce will get to be the Perry White to David Coreswet’s Superman! Also in the Superman cast is Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern and Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl. Superman will be the first movie in DC Studios’ soft reboot of the franchise following Henry Cavill playing the role for Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, as well as Black Adam.

Superman is expected to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Until then, follow along here on CinemaBlend for more updates on the production.