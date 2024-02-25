Superman: Legacy’s Stars Had Their First Table Read, And Rachel Brosnahan’s Take On The Experience Has Me Pumped

The wheels of production for James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy are quickly turning, and we have been getting little teasers and glimpses of the superhero movie here and there. Recently, the director teased Nicholas Hoult's bald look for Lex Luthor while sharing a cast photo following the first table read. Now, Rachel Brosnahan, who was cast as Lois Lane , is opening up about getting together with the all-star cast for the read-through. And her enthusiasm has got me, if possible, even more pumped for the movie!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star recently spoke to Variety on the red carpet at the 2024 SAG Awards. She expressed her excitement and appreciation for her fellow Superman: Legacy cast members who, she says, she only met during the first script read. The actress also teased what fans can expect in ways of action. As she tells it:

It was pretty amazing. Some of us met for the first time. Some of us got to see each other again. It was amazing to hear the script out loud. As with all of these films, there’s a lot of action sequences and things. So to hear the pacing of the film and to get to hear these characters occupied by the actors who play them is really fun. It’s also a great group. You can’t ask for more than that when doing something like this.

I have to say, I love what I'm hearing thus far. Not only do her comments on the table read have me hyped, but her take on Lois Lane is also sweet. Her fondness for the world-famous Daily Planet reporter is evident. Rachel Brosnahan described her perception of the character, stating that she is characterized by intelligence, ambition and cleverness. That should please fans of the character, particularly those who enjoyed the late Margot Kidder's iconic portrayal of the character, alongside Christopher Reeve's Superman. In Brosnahan's own words:

I have always loved Lois Lane. She’s smart, ambitious, and can be funny. She knows she’s the smartest person in the room more often than not. When the opportunity came on…I’m such a fan of James Gunn from afar…we’re still finding these characters. We haven’t started shooting yet. You’ll meet the final version of them.

The upcoming DC movie is a significant milestone for the Patriot's Day alum, as it marks her debut in a leading role in a major Hollywood franchise. Her collaboration with James Gunn, a seasoned veteran in the realm of comic book blockbusters, is, I’m sure, both exciting and nerve-wracking. But based purely on her time on Maisel, the star is more than ready for the task at hand.

The ensemble is nothing if not impressive, featuring the likes of David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and an array of talents such as Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, among others. This group of characters, under the direction of Gunn and with Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane at the core, hints at a dynamic and nuanced exploration of the Superman universe, and I look forward to see what's to come.