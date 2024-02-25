Superman: Legacy’s Stars Had Their First Table Read, And Rachel Brosnahan’s Take On The Experience Has Me Pumped
Brosnahan's enthusiasm is "Super" infectious!
The wheels of production for James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy are quickly turning, and we have been getting little teasers and glimpses of the superhero movie here and there. Recently, the director teased Nicholas Hoult's bald look for Lex Luthor while sharing a cast photo following the first table read. Now, Rachel Brosnahan, who was cast as Lois Lane, is opening up about getting together with the all-star cast for the read-through. And her enthusiasm has got me, if possible, even more pumped for the movie!
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star recently spoke to Variety on the red carpet at the 2024 SAG Awards. She expressed her excitement and appreciation for her fellow Superman: Legacy cast members who, she says, she only met during the first script read. The actress also teased what fans can expect in ways of action. As she tells it:
I have to say, I love what I'm hearing thus far. Not only do her comments on the table read have me hyped, but her take on Lois Lane is also sweet. Her fondness for the world-famous Daily Planet reporter is evident. Rachel Brosnahan described her perception of the character, stating that she is characterized by intelligence, ambition and cleverness. That should please fans of the character, particularly those who enjoyed the late Margot Kidder's iconic portrayal of the character, alongside Christopher Reeve's Superman. In Brosnahan's own words:
The upcoming DC movie is a significant milestone for the Patriot's Day alum, as it marks her debut in a leading role in a major Hollywood franchise. Her collaboration with James Gunn, a seasoned veteran in the realm of comic book blockbusters, is, I’m sure, both exciting and nerve-wracking. But based purely on her time on Maisel, the star is more than ready for the task at hand.
The ensemble is nothing if not impressive, featuring the likes of David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and an array of talents such as Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, among others. This group of characters, under the direction of Gunn and with Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane at the core, hints at a dynamic and nuanced exploration of the Superman universe, and I look forward to see what's to come.
While the first table read for the upcoming superhero film has been completed, we'll, unfortunately, still have to wait until July 11, 2025 for Superman: Legacy to hit theaters. All the while, you can check out the 2024 movie schedule and plan your next visit to the cinema.
