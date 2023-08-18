Superman: Legacy’s James Gunn Fires Back After Criticism The Movie Has Too Many Characters

It seems the superhero movies universe just can't take a break. As DC fans worldwide gear up for the production of the upcoming DC movie Superman: Legacy , a fresh wave of criticism has erupted over the seemingly endless list of confirmed characters set to grace the screen. Director James Gunn , known for his irreverent take on Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad, once again finds himself at the epicenter of online debates and hot takes. Yet the reason this time is not a snarky raccoon or a walking tree, but rather the vast ensemble of characters set to populate his latest comic book venture. Well, the filmmaker is firing back at this criticism.

Superman: Legacy promises a new vision for the Man of Steel, with David Corenswet leading the “super” cast as Kal-el. It's no surprise that with Gunn's reputation for ensemble casts, he's chosen to incorporate a diverse range of figures from the DC canon. The question buzzing in cyberspace, however, is simple: Has the director bitten off more than he can chew? Taking to Threads to address critics, Gunn commented:

I don’t understand this fear. There are less characters than in 40-Year-Old Virgin. Did you think Steve Carell got enough time?

The director's comments invoke the 2005 Judd Apatow comedy, which, though centered around Carell's titular character, showcased a myriad of quirky side characters. The comparison is a not-so-subtle reminder that the number of characters doesn't always dilute the impact of the protagonist. If anything, they can serve as colorful additions that enrich the narrative tapestry, a concept the Peacemaker writer has played with and succeeded in past projects.

The Slither filmmaker has a knack for highlighting every character in his films, no matter how minor. This skill will be crucial for Superman: Legacy acting as the inaugural film of a new shared universe . He masterfully blends individual stories with overarching plots, making him a top choice for major Hollywood franchises.

Recently, the director addressed numerous speculations about his Superman rendition. He clarified details about Clark Kent’s age and confirmed that Legacy won't revisit Superman’s origin story . Given that the film portrays Superman deep into his heroic journey, it's natural to expect a world brimming with both allies and adversaries.

Moreover, fans of DC and the Superman mythos could argue that the vast universe surrounding the Man of Steel is as crucial to his story as the central character himself. By bringing in multiple figures from the DC world, the Avengers: Endgame executive producer might be aiming to create a holistic vision, one that accurately reflects the intertwined nature of these legendary stories.

Rachel Brosnahan is set to play Lois Lane , with Bill and Alexander Skarsgard have both been rumored for Lex Luthor . While Creature Commandos will launch in 2024 for anyone with a Max subscription , James Gunn and Peter Safran of DC Studios view Legacy as the actual start of the new series. Filming starts in early 2024, with a release date of July 11, 2025.