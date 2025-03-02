Superman’s David Corenswet Knows He’s Been Receiving ‘Criticism’ Over His DCU Casting, But His Take Is So Refreshing

Stepping into a major role for an upcoming superhero movie comes with immense expectations, especially when it's the role of an iconic character like the Man of Steel. And David Corenswet is fully aware of the scrutiny that follows. Since joining the impressive cast as the new Supes in James Gunn’s Superman, the actor has faced both excitement and skepticism from fans. However, rather than shying away from criticism, the Twisters actor is addressing it with a take that speaks volumes about his approach to the role and his career.

David Corenswet sat down with Esquire and was asked about the inevitable criticism of playing such an iconic character. His response was a refreshing mix of humility and confidence. He explained, when addressing the notion of an actor having to be prepared for critiques in such a situation:

Exactly. Besides, I like to grow and improve myself with criticism. I don’t take it personally. Quite the opposite, it’s a learning experience. And all actors must accept it as what it is in order to grow professionally.

The Pearl alum’s attitude toward feedback is not only admirable but also indicative of the mindset needed to embody a legendary character like The Big Blue Boyscout—a character who represents resilience, hope, and self-improvement. Not to mention, he’s been around in some capacity for nearly a century. Rather than seeing criticism as a setback, the star views it as an opportunity to refine his craft, which should inspire confidence in fans and critics alike.

Beyond his mindset, David Corenswet’s physical transformation for the role has been nothing short of “super.” The actor revealed that he bulked up significantly, even outgrowing his wardrobe in the process. Standing at an impressive 6’4”, the actor ultimately evokes the classic Superman look, he certainly fits the bill aesthetically. But, as any Supes fan knows, portraying the Last Son of Krypton is about much more than just appearance—it’s about embodying the character’s essence, both on and off the screen. If you ask his co-star, Rachel Brosnahan (who's set to play Lois Lane), she knew he was born to play Clark Kent’s alter ego as soon as she saw him in costume for the first time.

The We Own This City veteran has already demonstrated a level of thoughtfulness about what it means to play Superman, not just as a superhero but as a mythological figure. Corenswet seems to understand the weight of that symbolism, acknowledging that his portrayal will carry meaning beyond the surface when the upcoming DC movie flies onto the big screen this summer.

With Superman set to hit the 2025 movie schedule on July 11, anticipation continues to build. David Corenswet’s willingness to engage with praise and criticism with a constructive mindset bodes well for his future as the DCU’s leading hero. If Supes is meant to inspire, then the Pennsylvania-born actor's approach to the role is already doing just that. Some fans might be skeptical of the next man to don the iconic red trunks but, for me, one thing is sure: Corenswet isn’t just wearing the cape—he’s earning it.