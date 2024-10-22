While Reflecting On Henry Cavill’s Superman Performance, Amy Adams Shared Her Take On Rachel Brosnahan Playing The DCU’s Lois Lane

Superhero fans are witnessing the dawn of a new era, as DC Studios prepares to launch the DCU continuity. With that comes new takes on beloved characters as well as the introduction of power players who’ve yet to have the spotlight. Beloved Daily Planet journalist Lois Lane will once again take center stage via James Gunn’s Superman , though she’ll be played by Rachel Brosnahan this time around. Ahead of her debut, veteran Lois actress Amy Adams shared her take on Brosnahan playing the role while reflecting on Henry Cavill’s Supes performance.

The Oscar nominee is currently promoting her new 2024 movie schedule release Nightbitch and, while doing so, she recently took some time to reflect on the DC Extended Universe. More specifically, she discussed the legacy of her Man of Steel co-star, Henry Cavill, who famously played Clark Kent. The Nocturnal Animals alum had nothing but kind words to share for Cavill when reflecting on his turn as the noble and powerful hero:

Henry was a really brilliant Superman. I offer every Superman luck and stuff, but I think he was great. I just wanted to say that. It’s so in his spirit.

While the films that Henry Cavill’s Supes appeared in received mixed to negative reviews, his performances were usually received with great positivity. Even now, the British actor’s turn as Clark Kent is well regarded by fans. It’s lovely to see Amy Adams giving her colleague his flowers for the work he did. The actress has long hyped up Cavill’s work as the DC hero. Adams even shared positive thoughts when it was announced in 2022 that Cavill would play Superman in the DCEU again, before plans changed.

On that note, David Corenwswet is playing the DCU’s Man of Steel alongside Rachel Brosnahan Lois, and they’ll be seen when their inaugural film opens as part of the 2025 movie schedule . As Amy Adams mentioned during her interview with Variety , she offers “luck” to every star who puts on that cape. Adams spoke about Brosnahan a bit more specifically, though, and her thoughts were sweet:

I love her. She’s gonna be great. Hopefully the role will be infused with her sensibility and her natural humor and strength and wit.

Like the American Hustle star, I can’t wait to see what Rachel Brosnahan brings to the role of the beloved journalist. The Enchanted icon isn’t the only Lois actress who’s shown love to the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star either. Superman & Lois ’ Elizabeth Tulloch also wished Brosnahan well while sending positive vibes to her, James Gunn and David Corenswet. Needless to say, it would appear that Brosnahan has some big names in her corner as she steps into Lane’s shoes.

It’s exciting to think what the future holds for Lois Lane but, of course, we shouldn’t forget the contributions that Amy Adams (as well as Elizabeth Tulloch and others) have made to the character over the years. What makes me smile is that Adams is not only excited for her predecessor but also remains high on the work Henry Cavill did. Hopefully, fans will only continue to look back on Adams’ DCEU tenure in positive ways.

You can stream Man of Steel as well as other DC movies now using a Max subscription . Also, be sure to check out Superman when it soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.