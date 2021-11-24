Bruised Cast: Where You've Seen The Netflix Movie Stars Before

Netflix has been coming out with plenty of amazing original movies, from the star-studded offering of the Red Notice cast to the third entry in The Princess Switch series. One of the latest releases was Bruised, from Academy-Award winner Halle Berry in her directorial debut.

The film follows the story of a woman who was a mixed martial arts fighter, and left the sport a disgrace. Now, years later, after an underground fight, she might get another shot in the octagon. However, things change when the infant she gave up when she was younger shows up in her life again.

With a plot full of excellent fight sequences, heartwarming stories and brilliant acting, you’re bound to have seen some of these talented actors previously. Here’s where you might have seen the Bruised cast before.

Halle Berry (Jackie Justice)

Halle Berry is the director and star of Bruised, and she's been around in both movies and on TV for quite a while. Before her time in the Hollywood, Berry actually competed in both the Miss USA pageant and the Miss World pageant, coming in sixth. After that, she started her career on screen.

Berry has been in a variety of movies, such as the romantic comedy, Boomerang with Eddie Murphy , Monster’s Ball, which she won her Academy Award for, The Flintstones, the crime-thriller The Call, the James Bond movie , Die Another Day, the supervillain movie, Catwoman, became part of the John Wick series in Chapter 3, played Storm in the X-Men franchise for several years, and more.

On television, she had the lead role in the series Extant as Molly Woods, and won an Emmy for her performance of Dorothy Dandridge in the TV movie, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge. Recently, she served as an executive producer to Boomerang, a TV series sequel for the movie of the same name.

Adan Canto (Desi)

Next up, we have Adan Canto, who plays Desi (Jackie’s manager) in Bruised. Canto has had a prominent career in both TV and film. With movies, he appeared in X-Men: Days of Future Past as Sunspot, in the romance, 2 Hearts, in the horror movie, The Devil Below, and more.

Canto has also had a long career in television as well. He played Paul Torress in the crime thriller, The Following, Dominic in Mixology, Minister Lara for an episode of Narcos, Connor Graff in Second Chance, and Aaron Shore in Designated Survivor.

Sheila Atim (Buddhakan)

Playing Buddhakan in Bruised is Sheila Atim, a young woman who, for many years, was mainly known for her talented acting skills on the stage. However, since 2014, she’s delivered a good amount of performances in both television and movies.

In terms of films, Atim has appeared in a few, namely The Show and Twelfth Night. However, she’s appeared in many TV shows. She played Nell in the Hulu original series, Harlots, The Tooth Fairy in the Netflix original, The Irregulars, and portrayed Mabel in the Amazon original series, The Underground Railroad, among other guest appearances. I can only hope that through this, she’ll get plenty more opportunities to shine in the future.

Adriane Lenox (Angel)

Playing Angel in Bruised is Adriane Lenox, an actress who has been in the business for a long time. Lenox first made strides in the industry while performing in Broadway musicals and plays, including Dreamgirls, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and more. After that, she went on to appear in many movies.

This includes, but is not limited to, the drama The Blind Side, the fantasy The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, comedy The Skeleton Twins, the action film, 21 Bridges, biographical movie, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, and more. With television, she’s had guest roles in many shows, like Law & Order and Third Watch.

Lenox has also had a variety of recurring performances as well, in shows like Lipstick Jungle, the crime thriller, The Blacklist, the Netflix series Daredevil, Manifest, It’s Bruno!, and more. Recently, she guest starred in an episode of Only Murders in the Building.

Valentina Shevchenko (Lady Killer)

The name Valentina Shevchenko probably doesn’t look too familiar for fans of movies, because the woman who plays Lady Killer in Bruised is not normally an actress. She is a professional mixed martial artist and is the current UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion.

Bruised is actually her first film role, so maybe besides her kick-ass fighting, we might get to see more of her acting skills in the future, as well.

Nikolai Nikolaeff (Igor)

Playing Igor in Bruised is Nikolai Nikolaeff. Nikolaeff has appeared in a few films, such as the romantic comedy Valentine’s Day, the Mark Walhberg -led movie Mile 22, and the Disney+ original movie , Togo, but he’s mainly kept a lot of his talent to television.

Nikolaeff appeared as Mike Hansen in Crash Zone, Drew Regnery in The Saddle Club, was in the teen series Wicked Science, played Dominic/Rhino Ranger in Power Rangers Jungle Fury, and Leo ‘2Dads’ Kosov-Meyer in Sea Patrol, as well as portraying Vladimir in Daredevil.

Danny Boyd, Jr. (Manny)

While he is young, Danny Boyd Jr., who plays Manny in Bruised, has already done plenty in Hollywood. He started off in guest roles on the Netflix original series Stranger Things , and then had a pretty big role in Watchmen on HBO, as Young Will.

After that, he played Ray Jr. in Quibi's Emmy-winning series #Freerayshawn and also landed the roles of Harry Hill in Good Girls and Young Mack in The Underground Railroad on Amazon. Bruised is Boyd’s first big movie role, so hopefully after this, we see way more of him on the big screen.

Shamier Anderson (Immaculate)

Playing Immaculate in Bruised is Shamier Anderson, who has been in many shows and movies since his debut in Hollywood. With film, he appeared in Across the Line, Destroyer, the Shailene Woodley-starring film Endings, Beginnings, and the Netflix original movie, Awake. He is also going to be in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Marvels in 2023.

On television, Anderson has appeared in a good amount of TV movies, such as Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, and others. Anderson has also guest starred on several shows like Skins, King, and Saving Hope.

Anderson had a main role in the series, The Next Step, as well as playing Xavier Dolls in Wynonna Earp, and Anton/Dario Blackwood in Goliath. Recently, he starred as Trevante Ward in the Apple TV+ original series , Invasion.

Stephen McKinley Henderson (Pops)

Last up, we have Stephen McKinley Henderson, otherwise known as Pops in Bruised. In his longer career, Henderson has had his work span stage and screen. With movies, he was in some truly awesome ones, such as Tower Heist, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, The Good Heart, Lincoln, Manchester by the Sea, the coming of age film, Lady Bird, the 2021 science-fiction hit, Dune , and more.

With television, he had a recurring role as Judge Marc Karmer in Law & Order, was part of the main cast of 2008’s New Amsterdam for eight episodes, was in the miniseries Devs as Stewart, and many other parts.