Listen Up, Ben Affleck: Mark Wahlberg Wants In On The Lucrative Dunkin' Ads

There's a tradition of brands assembling all-star casts for commercials that premiere during the Super Bowl broadcast, and Dunkin' didn't disappoint in 2024. It wasn't a surprise to see Ben Affleck as part of the ad, as he has been a spokesperson for a while now, but the spot also features Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Jack Harlow, Jennifer Lopez, and Fat Joe. Between Affleck, Damon and Brady, there's a lot of Boston power in the mix, and it's action that Mark Wahlberg wants in on in the future.

Wahlberg was a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week, and apropos of nothing in particular, the titular host inquired why the Fighter star isn't part of the Dunkin' commercial that aired during the Super Bowl. It was a question that the actor didn't have a specific answer for, but he did note a personal interest in joining the ensemble in the future:

You know, I was wondering the same thing. I have no idea. I'm from the wrong side of the tracks, I think; I'm trying to work my way into their graces. But very, very funny. I think, I hope they'll give me the call one of these days. I'm still waiting patiently.

Given the amount of money that Ben Affleck rakes in for being in Dunkin' commercials, it's understandable that Mark Wahlberg would want in on the action. Perhaps the coffee store brand feels that he is somehow competition given his stake in the fast food chain Wahlburgers.

Mark Wahlberg previously worked with Matt Damon on Martin Scorsese's The Departed, and Tom Brady has a cameo in Seth MacFarlane's Ted 2, but it's noteworthy that Ben Affleck and Wahlberg have never been in a movie together. That's a bit surprising given that they've both been popular actors for decades; you'd think that they'd at least appear in some big ensemble project where they were both part of the cast but never actually shared a scene, but not even that kind of feature can be found when comparing their filmographies.

For what it's worth, while the Dunkin' ad certainly appeals directly to Bostonians (that's a whole thing with the brand), it wasn't a quality deemed necessary in the casting. Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Tom Brady all have Boston ties, but Jennifer Lopez and Fat Joe are both from The Bronx, and Jack Harlow is from Louisville, Kentucky. As such, Mark Wahlberg shouldn't specifically feel excluded, regardless of what side of the tracks he is from.

If you're not already aware of the Dunkin' Super bowl trailer, you can give it a watch below:

Mark Wahlberg's latest movie, Arthur The King, will arrive in theaters on March 15. You can learn about all of the films set to be released between now and the end of the year by checking out our 2024 Movie Release Calendar.