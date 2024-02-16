'Clearly Not My Idea': This Dunkin' Ad Keeps Getting Better And Better As Matt Damon Admits Funny Line Was Ad-Libbed

There were a lot of hilarious advertisements during Super Bowl LVIII, but the Boston-oriented Dunkin’ spot might just take the cake. The commercial centered around Ben Affleck, who is currently the well-paid spokesperson for the coffee company, shows him crashing a recording session for his wife Jennifer Lopez. The ad then follows him as he gives a music career a shot while dressed in a silly tracksuit supported by his pals Tom Brady and Matt Damon. The hilarious ad went viral, and apparently, one of the best lines was improvised by its star's bestie.

The Jason Bourne actor recently sat down with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show to chat about some of his upcoming projects and the amazing Dunkin’ ad that took the world by storm. Damon admitted that the commercial’s goofy boy band premise was not his idea, however he still had a good time making it saying:

That is clearly not my idea. We had a lot of fun doing it though. It was great.

This attitude is perfect for the ad, which centers around the idea that Affleck dragged his friends into his absurd antics.

The commercial in question concludes with Damon saying “You know how I said I’d do anything for you? This is anything” while wearing the ridiculous orange and pink tracksuits. The Ocean's Eleven star revealed in the interview that the line was actually ad-libbed, because he was really making that comment to his pal on set. Of course, it’s no surprise the Good Will Hunting star would do anything for his pal, as Affleck is his best friend in real life. He told the talk show host:

Yes [Affleck] is my best friend. For many, many years. I actually said [that line] to him while we were filming and he just left it in!

This candor and hilarious back and forth is why Affleck and Damon have one of the most alluring celebrity friendships. The two have been pals since they were young schoolboys in Boston, and they moved to Hollywood together for a shot at an acting career.

It ended up working out, and the two even won Oscars together for writing Good Will Hunting. They are still very close collaborators, as they wrote and starred in The Last Duel together in 2021, and just last year they collaborated on Air. They have expressed a desire to continue working together, and I personally can’t get enough of this bromance.

The advertisement not only showcased Affleck and Damon’s hilarious friendship dynamic, it also featured a nod to their Boston roots with Tom Brady also joining them. The quarterback notably led the New England Patriots for many years, and his cameo was the perfect cherry on top.

Honestly, this ad is more evidence of just how successful the partnership between Dunkin’ and Ben Affleck is. The movie star has been featured in a number of promotions for the company, and the Gone Girl actor even worked at a Dunkin' drive-through in Massachusetts for last year’s Super Bowl Ad. The collaboration feels like a match made in heaven, and bringing Matt Damon into the mix is the perfect bonus. I can’t wait to see what else they come up with.

When Matt Damon and Ben Affleck aren’t starring in more Dunkin’ ads (that we know of), they are making movies together, and you can check out their latest team-up Air with an Amazon Prime subscription. Fans can also revisit their first big-screen star-making collaboration, Good Will Hunting, now with a Max subscription.