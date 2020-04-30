What To Watch On Amazon Prime If You Like Action

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Are you in the mood for some action? Are you looking to throw up your feet, put on Amazon Prime, and watch some people throw a few punches and knock a few lights out? You're not alone. Action movies — whether clever, dumb, or a little bit of both— carry a distinct charm, especially when they feature death-defying stunts, rousing suspense, and maybe a few cheesy one-liners. Action movies are some of the most enjoyable films out there, and there might be a few that slipped under your radar. Or you might not know they're now available to stream on the site. If that's the case, then look no further. If you like action blockbusters like Mission: Impossible — Fallout or shows like Jack Ryan, here are a few recommendations. Happy streaming!