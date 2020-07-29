Would Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Chloe Bennet Return As Quake After The Show Ends? Here’s What She Said

Leave a Comment
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is quickly approaching its series finale, and fans are anxious to know what lies ahead for Phil Coulson and his fellow agents once their final mission is complete. Most are probably hoping to see more of the agent who helped assemble the Avengers, but there are sure to be those who would love to see more of Daisy “Quake” Johnson. Chloe Bennet was recently asked if she’d be down to play her powerful character in a film or TV project after S.H.I.E.L.D. wraps up, and it sounds like she’s more than game for it:
I definitely would. I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it's meant to me — it hasn't really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn't really feel like I'm done playing her yet.
Chloe Bennet certainly didn’t hold back her passion for the role while speaking with Looper, and it’s hard to blame her. Having played the character for so many years, it has to be somewhat difficult for her to close the door on Daisy. While that reality will truly set in once the series finale airs, Bennet definitely isn’t giving up hope when it comes to Quake’s future:
I think once the last episode airs and the show is really out of my life, I think that will be an interesting feeling. But I can never say never. I mean, Coulson's died like 800 times. I don't think I realized when I first auditioned for the role how much this entire entity, how much this character, how much this universe and how much S.H.I.E.L.D. was going to be just a part of me for the rest of my life. I definitely would be open to playing her again.
On the surface, the chances of seeing Quake again may seem slim, but Bennet made sure to mention that there was a time when another character’s return also seemed like an impossibility:
But I have not been asked to, so... But, listen, "Coulson Lives" started on Twitter, so who knows?
She makes a good point, because I think most would agree that we thought Coulson was finished after Loki impaled him with that scepter. So whether Daisy lives or dies by the end of the series, there’s still a chance for her to return.
But before we get to that, she and her fellow agents still have plenty of obstacles to face. The season has already been challenging for Daisy, but tonight’s episode could be an emotional rollercoaster for her.
The final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.