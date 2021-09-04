Tim McGraw Took A Break From Filming Yellowstone 1883 To Put On A Big Show For Fans

Last month, it was announced that country singer Tim McGraw would temporarily be trading in his microphone for acting sides once again, as he’s joined the cast of the upcoming Yellowstone prequel spinoff, 1883. However, it seems like he’s still focusing on his music, as he took a break from filming to give fans a big performance recently.

Earlier this week, Tim McGraw performed at the Minnesota State Fair to a big crowd of fans and documented it on his Instagram. Check out his social media post down below:

Although he did have fun being back in his element, he did say that he was headed back to 1883 in the morning to “take care of some bad guys.” Since McGraw will be acting alongside wife and fellow legendary country singer Faith Hill, heading back to work shouldn't be too bad. Plus, you have to commend him for balancing his acting and singing work so well, something that many stars have done over the years.

Yellowstone: 1883, which will tell the origin story of the Dutton family and their journey out west, was first announced in February 2021 and even dropped a teaser trailer during the Super Bowl. The series is set to premiere on Paramount+ but no date has been announced as of yet. However, Season 4 of its parent show is supposed to premiere in November and will pick up from that Season 3 cliffhanger, which indicated that the future of the Dutton family is in peril.

The upcoming prequel series isn’t the only spinoff of Yellowstone that is in development, either. Not long after Yellowstone: 1883 was given the greenlight, a new untitled spinoff under the name 6666 was ordered by Paramount+ and rumors suggest that it could star Jefferson White’s Jimmy Hurdstrom and Ryan Bingham’s Walker. At this point, it’s hard to tell just what both series will bring to the franchise and whether fans can expect intercrossing storylines and characters but, hopefully, we’ll know soon.

1883 will mark Tim McGraw’s first acting role since 2017’s The Shack. It will be interesting to see him in a role like, and with his wife, no less. But just how will this affect his music career moving forward? As of now, he still has a few shows scheduled through the end of the year and into early 2022, so I wouldn’t put away your cowboy hat and boots just yet. And you also have to wonder if we'll still get a taste of his talents via a performance of some kind on the Yellowstone spinoff.

Ahead of Tim McGraw's debut on 1883, fans will be able to catch up with the Dutton family when Yellowstone returns on November 7. Let’s just hope our reunion with the TV brood is under better circumstances and that everything is fine for all members following that Season 3 finale.