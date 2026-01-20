As 9-1-1 Fans Continue To Ship ‘Buddie,’ Ryan Guzman Weighs In On Eddie’s Romantic Prospects

Since the beginning of Season 2 of 9-1-1, fans have been wanting two very specific characters to get together: Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark) and Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman), affectionately known as “Buddie.” After Buck had his big coming-out scene during the 100th episode, viewers have been hoping more than ever that Eddie would soon follow suit. As the series continues on the 2026 TV schedule, it’s hard to tell if that will ever actually happen, but Guzman is weighing in on Eddie’s romantic prospects.

What Ryan Guzman Said About Eddie’s Romantic Prospects

9-1-1 fans know that Eddie does not have the greatest luck in the love department, between losing his ex and Christopher’s mom after they rekindled their relationship, dating her doppelgänger, and even breaking up with another woman due to panic attacks, and that’s not even half of it. Whether it’s with Buck or someone else, it would be nice to finally see Eddie go to the distance when it comes to love, and it’s something that Guzman would love to see as well, telling ET that that’s something in the works:

We have something in the works. I don’t want to spoil anything, but we got something in the works. …. There’s something, we’re sprinkling it in there, yeah.

It’s hard to predict what exactly is going to happen with Eddie in the love department, and if it will be for a long time or short, but it sounds like this could be the beginning of something new for him. It has been a while since Eddie has gone out with someone, and as long as it’s not another doppelgänger, who knows what could happen?

What Fans Are Saying About Buddie

As previously mentioned, Buddie has been circling fans’ orbits since Guzman joined the show in Season 2 back in 2018. Fans love their friendship, how close they are, how Buck treats Christopher like his own, and more. There have been some references since then to their “relationship,” such as a worker elf believing Buck and Eddie to be Christopher’s dads, comments about how cute they would be together, and, more recently, Buck getting asked if he had feelings for Eddie, which he denied.

Both Stark and Guzman have frequently talked about Buddie’s potential, and they seem open to it if that’s the way the story goes. However, at this point, there’s no way of knowing if Buddie will ever actually happen. Fans are getting increasingly upset about the lack of Buddie the longer they wait, and I can’t say I blame them.

If anything, 9-1-1 doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon, and it’s likely only a matter of time before Season 10 is confirmed, so there will probably still be plenty more chances for Buddie to happen. At the very least, Eddie’s romantic life seems to be getting a jumpstart once again in the near future. Tune in to see what happens in new episodes of 9-1-1 on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.