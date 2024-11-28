90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Sends Cryptic Message To Michael Ilesanmi That Has Me Curious About What's Next For Both Of Them

Of all the married 90 Day Fiancé couples that split in recent years, few are as well-known as Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi. While it seemed like their story could be done when he fled her home and told police he feared for his life, recent comments from Angela have me second-guessing what's next for both of them.

The 2025 TV schedule is just around the corner, and right after learning one 90 Day star may be moving on from TLC, I'm wondering about these two other stars. Here's what we know after Angela did an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood about an upcoming special she's filming.

Angela Is Doing A Maury Povich Special

The first surprising news I learned is that Angela is going to be doing a special with Maury Povich. Details are scant on what it's about exactly, but it is worth noting that she appeared on the show long before she was ever on 90 Day Fiancé. Still, the fact she's doing a show potentially outside of TLC after threatening to leave the franchise earlier this year is interesting to me.

All that said, I can't say appearing on another talk show guarantees Angela Deem is done with 90 Day Fiancé. She also appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this year, and while there was some drama with the footage being removed and then later re-uploaded, it didn't seem to impact her status with the TLC show. This may not be enough to definitively say anything, but her cryptic comment to her ex Michael has me thinking a couple of things.

Is Michael Headed Back To 90 Day Fiancé?

What makes me more convinced Angela Deem might be done with 90 Day Fiancé is her odd message to Michael Ilesanmi. Here's what she said to her estranged husband via the Access Hollywood interview:

All I can say is… remember who brought the ratings. It wasn’t you, that’s all I can tell you.

It seems like Angela is suggesting Michael can't have a successful run on reality television without her, which would make me think he's hoping or in talks to appear on 90 Day Fiancé solo or with another person. Given the publicity surrounding their breakup, I wouldn't be surprised if Michael was asked to appear on 90 Day: The Single Life, where we can see what his life has been like since leaving Angela.

While I can't say I want to see Michael's car getting dented or anything like that, Angela does make a point. She was the driving force of entertainment in that relationship, and one has to wonder how much 90 Day Fiancé viewers will stay invested in a story that is just about Michael. I guess if that happens, we'll see what the appetite is for just Michael.

We'll keep an eye out for Angela and Michael as 90 Day Fiancé heads in 2025. Honestly, I'd love to see them get their own spinoff that just chronicles their split because I think there's enough drama to carry an entire season.