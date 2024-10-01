Are 90 Day Fiancé's Ingi And Corona Still Together After Schooling Concerns? Here's What We Know

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Reality Frights." Stream the episode with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 has exposed me to some new ideas I've never heard before, with credit to Ingi Hilmar and Corona Blakey for teaching me about "soft partnering." Though I think that term may just outlive their relationship at this point. As Corona realize the road to becoming an Iceland midwife is much tougher than she imagined, viewers may be wondering if she stuck it out for the prospect of a future relationship with Ingi. Fortunately, we have the answer and can confirm whether or not these Season 6 cast members are still together.

While it usually requires a lot of digging through social media and message boards for context clues to figure out which 90 Day couples split and are still together, this couple apparently wasn't so keen on keeping their fate hidden. An Ingi interview gave to a website in Iceland spilled the details of what all went down with Corona.

Ingi Confirmed He Was No Longer With Corona

Thanks to a Reddit post that coincided with the start of the season, we know that Ingi took part in an interview with a news agency in Iceland, and while the interview itself is seemingly no longer online, the details he revealed therein have not been completely removed. Straight from the horses mouth, Ingi confirmed that he was no longer dating Corona.

He added that as 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way depicted, Corona's goal to become a midwife and inability to land on her feet, it more or less meant the relationship didn't work out. He noted that she's in classes back in the United States at an Ivy League school, which is to say it doesn't seem she waited around for classes to start up in Iceland.

Ingi Also Alleged Corona Stayed With Him Before Filming Took Place

Readers might also be interested to learn that Ingi alleged some details about his experience on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way that may support past claims the show can be scripted. He claimed that while the production crew showed Corona's arrival in Iceland, they had been living together in the country two months before cameras even started filming.

This alone would suggest Corona learned all these details about Iceland ahead of filming, and that everything we'd seen to that point was just for show.

Ingi also added that the 90 Day Fiancé crew interviewed friends of his Dungeons & Dragons group and asked them highly personal questions. That said, Ingi noted that he mainly only knew those guys because they played games together occasionally, so they wouldn't have been able to give great answers to those questions anyway. Past 90 Day participants like Tiffany Franco talked about this, noting that producers try to prod or encourage uncomfortable topics be discussed in front of cameras.

It's valid to ask how much of Ingi and Corona's story is real on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Unfortunately, I'm not sure we'll ever know with 100% certainty, though reading his interview about the behind-the-scenes process is interesting to check out in either case. Here's hoping both are happy even though things didn't work out, even if it was possible they knew that before filming their first scene.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. After the latest episode, check out the 2024 TV schedule to see what else is on as we roll into the fall season at full speed.