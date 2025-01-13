90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Loren Revealed Another Shocker About Relationship With Faith, But Still Hasn't Addressed What Surprised Me The Most

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7 Tell-All Part 1. Stream it with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days kicked off its Season 7 tell-all special, which immediately proved itself worthy of being one one of my most anticipated entries on the 2025 TV schedule. While diehard fans are usually good at sniffing out spoilers for couples' more current updates and whether they're still together, surprises and secrets always come out. Such was the case in Part 1, which saw Loren Allen sharing one truly shocking fact regarding his relationship with Faith Tulod, while still keeping others hidden.

I don't know if I've ever been more shocked by any other 90 Day Fiancé couple in all the years I've covered the TLC franchise. From Loren contracting gonorrhea shortly before his arrival to Faith's sisters telling her to forgive him for cheating, I foolishly thought these two were done throwing me for loops. Turns out I was way wrong, with another jaw-dropping detail coming out when Loren was asked about his big trip to the Philippines.

Loren Made A Shocking Revelation About His Trip To The Philippines

Loren made it clear in a podcast before his trip that he only intended to be entertaining for viewers, while not seeking an actual relationship with Faith, and now we may have some damning insights into his reasons. As he explained during the tell-all, his Philippines trip was in place before he ever met Faith, because he was set to visit another trans woman that he was in love with, so he thought. This individual also lived in the Philippines but, according to Loren, ended up not actually being trans, and ghosted Loren after stealing his money.

Rather than cancel the trip, Loren searched for someone in the country whom he could visit. He found Faith, who didn't seem fully aware of those details as the story was being told. As usual, Loren seemingly avoided sharing the entire truth about what was happening with what he believed what a legitimate relationship.

The Tell-All Hasn't Mentioned Loren's Most Shocking Reveal Yet

The real reason for his trip was shocking, but I was even more shocked when Faith said she still considers herself engaged to Loren following his magic trick proposal. My surprise was due to the reports pointing to Loren immediately marrying someone after returning from his Philippines trip, and the way that factors into the 90 Day spinoff's timeline.

Because Loren's divorce was only finalized as of this past December, he was very likely still legally married when the tell-all special was filmed. Yet that somehow wasn't addressed in any capacity during the first part of the Tell All.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I wonder if that particular reveal will come out in a different episode from the four-part tell-all for 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 7. I'd even expect such a big reveal to be held for later if the producers did indeed know about it. At the same time, Loren has popped up on podcasts while leaking other spoilers without people associated with the show catching him in time, so maybe his impromptu marriage did slide under the creative team's radar. I wouldn't be surprised if he breaks the news himself, given his goal of being entertaining, but I guess we'll have to wait and see.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I have no idea what reveals are coming, but I am 100% invested and ready for these next installments.