90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Tell-All Tackled Angela's Cheating Allegations Against Michael, And I See Why This Relationship Didn't Work Out

Warning! The following contains spoilers for part 3 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all. Rewatch the season with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

Michael Ilesanmi has had his feet put to the fire during the tell-all for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? thus far, with Angela Deem bringing in a private detective who secretly looked into his life, the mysterious Facebook page, and more. On the heels of finding out their post-show separation took a major step forward, we now have some more insight as to why this relationship never worked out.

The private detective presented the findings of 100+ pages of documents of what he dug up on Michael, and I expected some big reveal that validated why he and Angela weren't living happily ever after. Instead, he concluded that Michael was not cheating on Angela and that there was no evidence that he was scamming her to obtain citizenship in the United States. Under normal circumstances, this would be great news. It wasn't received that way, however, and now I'm no longer at all surprised that Michael fled their home in fear of his life in the time following this tell-all.

Angela Refused To Accept The Analysis Of The Private Detective She Hired

Rather than relief, Angela began to berate the private detective, Michael, and everyone on stage. She claimed that Michael "fooled" everyone there and that he was definitely cheating and scamming her, and before anyone could respond, left the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all stage. All Michael could do was continue to sit there, likely burnt out from defending himself from a situation that never happened.

Angela Refused To Move Forward, Despite Michael Wanting To

At the end of the day, the major reason this married 90 Day couple split is due to mistrust and an unwillingness to move forward. Michael may be blameless in the latest Happily Ever After? tell-all, but we know he had an online affair with an American woman that Angela discovered. We also know that he had intimate relations with a woman when he was dating Angela before meeting her in person.

Michael has a documented track record of infidelity, but that was the past. Now exonerated from any wrongdoing, Angela can't let go of the past and move forward with him. I'm not saying she has to do that, but if she's not willing to, then why hasn't she left him by now?

It's a question we likely won't get the answer to during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, though we do have suspicions that her threats to get him removed from the country are largely empty. After all, we learned in a previous episode from a lawyer that Michael's status in the United States was protected regardless of the state of their marriage after he was approved for his visa. Based on that, I wouldn't expect to hear news he was headed back to Nigeria unless he himself wants to go there.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's tell-all continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm hoping now that all the Angela and Michael drama has concluded, we can get more screen time to highlight other couples.