90 Day Fiancé's Juan Gave His Honest Opinion On The Poop Smell In Wyoming In New TikTok With Jessica

Warning! The following may contain spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 11. Stream it with a Max subscription or watch on TLC and read at your own risk!

When Juan David Daza arrived in Wyoming with Jessica Parsons, I thought he would turn right around and go back to living on cruise ships. 90 Day Fiancé's debut amidst other 2025 TV premieres was certainly a treat thanks to Juan, but while we heard his thoughts about the intimate living arrangements, I wanted to more details about the allegations that the town smells like poop.

As was so colorfully illustrated by Jessica watching her sons sling cow manure balls at each other, their Wyoming town has a lot of waste lying about. As such, just about the entire city is known for smelling like poop around the clock, which is not the most welcoming element for someone just moving to the area. Now, we finally have Juan's thoughts on the matter, thanks to a recent TikTok the couple shared.

Juan Shared His Honest Feelings On The "Poop Smell" In New TikTok

While 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 has only offered a taste of what Juan and Jessica's new life in Wyoming is like, he's already posted a number of TikTok videos on his account addressing about his new adventure. This included a video that detailed his experience with the "poop air" that permeates the small town. Here's what he had to say:

I mean, it's not too bad though. It's not like something disgusting, but you can smell it a little. You can handle it, but you can definitely smell it. I'm trying to get used to it.

I'm sure some 90 Day Fiancé fans are regretting buying Stephanie Matto's fart jars when they could've just moved to this Wyoming town instead! Conversely, maybe she could've saved a medical bill had she just relocated and started bottling and selling some of the air in Juan and Jessica's town instead. In any case, it's good to hear the constant smell of doo-doo was not a dealbreaker for Juan, at least, based on his comments in this TikTok.

Are Jessica And Juan Still Together?

A quick look at Juan's TikTok account seems to suggest he's still together with Jessica and living in the United States. Their more recent videos show their son David with a full head of hair and walking around, which is to say he's much older than he was in the 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 premiere. Take a look at the little one trying to get to his mom in the video below:

Based on how the 90 Day visa works, I would speculate that these two were married and, so far, are not joining the ranks of married 90 Day couples who split. Either that, or they're very good at hiding they're no longer a couple, which cast members of this franchise are historically bad at.

For example, Jasmine Pineda couldn't keep the lid on her pregnancy with another man when the rumors started making rounds. Then again, I recently mistook Ariela Weinberg's support of Biniyam Shibre's Super Bowl halftime performance as a sign they were still together, and 90 Day: The Last Resort confirmed a divorce was in the air.

So until further notice, consider all news on whether Juan and Jessica are still together as speculative. 90 Day Fiancé will continue to show their story as it unfolds on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET.