Details Surfaced About 90 Day Fiancé’s Molly Hopkins And Kelly Splitting Up After He Allegedly Choke-Slammed Her Daughter

90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins is in the news again, and this time, there are more details about the previously speculated split between her and former beau Kelly Brown. The stars of Pillow Talk reportedly haven't been together since Thanksgiving of 2022, and now there's a shocking allegation that Brown choke-slammed Hopkins' daughter, Olivia.

The latest update on the former couple arrived via In Touch, which reported it received a screenshot of a text message sent between Kelly Brown and a friend of Molly Hopkins. The text message, which was allegedly sent by Brown, said the following:

So Molly and I are over. I choked slammed Livie. I’m out. Keep in touch

Kelly Brown refuted the claims in a statement he gave to the outlet and noted that he never "punched" or threatened Olivia, the formerly estranged adult daughter of Molly Hopkins. Olivia Hopkins was arrested after a physical altercation between her and Molly in 2021, though it seems the two have since reconciled.

Olivia Hopkins recently shared her side of the story of this incident in a conversation posted by Rewatch Reality. Hopkins explained that her relationship with Kelly Brown was already at odds due to previous drama involving her boyfriend sneaking into Molly Hopkins' home. The alleged choke-slam occurred one night at Molly's business after hours when Brown showed up while Olivia Hopkins was also present.

The two had allegedly been previously messaging each other nasty comments prior to the moment, and the situation apparently reached a boiling point not long after Brown's arrival. She claimed:

He saw me smirk and said, 'She thinks it's a fucking game but she doesn't know I'll fuck her up.' So I said, 'Then come and fuck me up.' And he busted through the door, ran behind the counter and grabbed my neck and slammed me into the wall and floor and punched me. Mom pulled him off me and told him to leave immediately and then she had like an awful panic attack.

As mentioned, Kelly Brown has denied Olivia Hopkins' claim about physical violence and added in his denial that he hadn't seen either member of the Hopkins family since November. Brown and Molly Hopkins' romance was first showcased during Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life, after Hopkins was previously featured on 90 Day Fiancé with her ex-husband Luis Mendez.

At this time, it's unknown whether or not Molly Hopkins' split with Kelly Brown has any connection to ending her friendship with former best friend Cynthia Decker. News about the popular friends of 90 Day Fiancé came in December, not long after all this alleged drama went down between Brown and Hopkins' daughter Olivia. Here's hoping for more peaceful times ahead for all parties involved in this news cycle, as this is definitely the kind of drama in the franchise I'd rather not see unfold.

Molly Hopkins isn't currently featured on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but fans can still check out new episodes and all the drama of Season 4 on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET on TLC and streaming on Discovery+. Catch the new season, and wonder if or when Molly might pop up again in a future season. I wouldn't be too surprised to hear she's stepping away, given all the alleged details of this latest incident, but we can only wait and see.