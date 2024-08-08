90 Day Fiancé''s Ongoing Drama Between Angela Deem And Michael Ilesanmi Has Taken A Major Step Forward

As 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's latest tell-all continues on TLC, we continue to see the signs that Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi's relationship is at a breaking point. Of course, those who have been following their drama online already knew that when Michael fled their house and told police he "feared for his life" if he returned to her. As we continue to see their drama unfold on television, a new development has me wondering what's next in their dramatic saga.

Angela has been pretty vocal since the split, as far as talking about whether or not she'll remain with 90 Day Fiancé or TLC, but she hasn't said much about the official status of their split. Of course, no legal news stays secret forever, and Starcasm has uncovered she filed for an annulment with Michael. Here's what we know about the situation.

Angela Filed For An Annulment From Michael

According to court documents, Angela filed for an annulment of her marriage from Michael on June 17 in Jeff Davis County, Georgia, and it was officially put in place on June 20. According to the documents, it seems that she's filing on the grounds that he misled her into marriage and was in a "conspiracy" with other Nigerian men to help them find wives in the United States to gain permanent status as a citizen. This sounds like a reference to the Facebook page Angela discovered during 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and accused Michael of trying to scam her. Michael denied the accusation, stating he was on the page in order to find information to help with the visa process he'd struggled with in the past.

From the perspective of a viewer, it's a tricky situation. While I'll admit it didn't look good to see Michael at the head of a Facebook group for Nigerian men looking for American wives, I interpreted it as him helping them, not the other way around. Also, we can use a Max subscription to revisit all of the times Michael and Angela have gone to war on this series, split up, and every other bad scenario. Frankly, one would wonder if, at a certain point, he wouldn't have just tried to pursue another relationship if he was truly in it simply to obtain a green card. Ultimately, the court will decide if the grounds for this annulment are legitimate or not.

Would A Successful Annulment Endanger Michael's Status In The United States?

One has to wonder Angela's motive for an annulment. Considering she hasn't posted about a new romance, I wonder if her motive is that by nullifying the marriage, she believes that Michael would then lose his citizenship and have to return to Nigeria. We learned when she spoke to a lawyer on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After that wouldn't be possible once he was officially in the United States and that Angela may be on the hook for financially supporting him even if they divorced.

It's possible Angela just would rather not be legally married to Michael anymore, and that also feels like a valid reason to annul. Whether or not it will be granted as such is another story, and this married 90-day couple who split may have to divorce to end the union officially.

As all this unfolds on Angela's end, Michael is still living life in a secret location, presumably so that his wife cannot track him down. A video did surface of him living it up at a club in Texas, but that's about the extent of what we know about his whereabouts right now. Now that the news about the annulment is out there, I'll be eager to see further updates on what happens with these two, and whether they ever find peace between them.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's tell-all rages on over at TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm eager to see more of Angela and Michael's fighting, and if the series will talk about their split perhaps once the tell-all is over.