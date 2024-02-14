90 Day Fiancé Stars And Fans Weigh In On Ariela And Biniyam's Relationship After Shocking Video Surfaces

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre have been a part of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise for quite a while and, in that time, viewers have watched their ups and downs. Now, many are under the impression that they might become the latest 90 Day couple to split after marrying. Based on a dramatic update on 90 Day Diaries from earlier this year, it seemed that they were experiencing some marital troubles. Now, a shocking video has hit the web, which could hint that the couple is no longer together or may be headed for a split.

The video is making rounds on TikTok and shows Biniyam cuddling and kissing an unknown woman. This clip was shared by Guraggor but actually comes from an account that's set to private (for anyone who'd want to track it down). Screenshots from the video made their way to @90DayFianceUpdates, and fans and stars shared their thoughts in the comment section. Cast member Evelin Villegas, who is good at throwing audiences for a loop when it comes to her own relationship, had only this to say:

Men 👎

As of writing, neither Ariela nor Biniyam have commented on the video or referenced it on their own social media accounts in any way. This couple overcame some major moments in their 90 Day-chronicled relationship to finally make it to the United States. However, they were spending time apart, as learned during the latest check-in, due to Biniyam not spending enough time with his family. Cynthia Decker, known to fans as the former bestie of Molly Hopkins, shared a cold, hard truth about doing the show and how it impacts couples. She weighed in on the matter, saying:

There are very few relationships that can withstand TLC! These shows are made to create drama when there isn’t any. I think it’s very sad, especially for their son. I really despise what this show does to people not saying they are meant to be together or not. I have just watched it destroy lives.

Things were looking up for Ariela and Biniyam after their move to the United States, as he found work through MMA and by becoming a cast member of Marvel's traveling live show. This video raises a lot of questions that we just don't have the answers to at the moment. Yet a popular post from Ric Sackett is one indication that fans already think they know what's happening -- and they're choosing sides:

👏Good for him! She was so mean to him, and he never smiled except when he was with his kid. Her mother liked Bini more than she did.

Ariela didn't get the same amount of support as Biniyam, but there were people who felt they were never a good match to begin with. As Kamillah Daniels pointed out, there were signs from the beginning that this may not be a relationship that was built to last:

He never stood up for his wife when his sisters were so mean to her smh, they never seemed like a good match tbh.

It seems a lot of people seem to think this relationship is over, but it's worth noting that we don't know that for certain. Without the proper context, we don't know what is going on in this video, who that person is, and whether or not Ariela was aware of it. Regardless, Rene Hamilton -- like other commenters -- is making assumptions about Biniyam's true intentions in the marriage, and why he supposedly stuck around as long as he did:

He never really been into Ariel just wanted to be in US.

Considering how high-profile Ariela and Biniyam are as a couple, I don't think it'll be long before more details surface about the current state of their relationship. That is, unless that drama is already set to play out in a future season of 90 Day Fiancé or its spinoffs. In that case, we'll have to wait until it's available on TLC (or streamable with a Max subscription) for all the answers. Whatever happens though, I hope all involved end up in a position that's best for them.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 TV schedule. You'll want to keep your eyes peeled for more updates about Ariela and Biniyam.