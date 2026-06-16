90 Day: The Last Resort's Jenny And Sumit Recreated Their Hilarious Sex Convo On Social Media, And I Love It
It's great to see them having fun.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "How to Make It Last." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!
They may be the most "vanilla" couple in the cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3, but Sumit and Jenny Singh had me laughing more than anyone else after they talked about their sex habits in the latest episode. As their big moment aired for fans on the 2026 TV schedule, I have to share how they recreated it on social media.
While there's a question on 90 Day: The Last Resort about whether some couples will stay together or split, Jenny and Sumit haven't really tried to keep their status a mystery. They're still married and as happy as ever, recreating what may be their funniest moment to date on the TLC series. Take a look:
A post shared by Sumit (@sumitjenny)
A photo posted by on
They may not know how to run a restaurant, but they know how to keep things fun! It's good to see them laughing at their scene on 90 Day: The Last Resort after a tense episode for others. Fortunately, it seems like they'll get all their issues sorted out, based on the fact that they're still together long after filming.
It's also good to see Jenny in positive spirits, despite her previously announced diagnosis of ALS. 90 Day Fiancé fans began to worry about Jenny after seeing interviews with her in late 2025, speaking with slurred speech. Her daughter, Christina Cuevas, confirmed on social media that they knew something was going on and were "on top of it." Jenny confirmed her diagnosis in Late May, just ahead of the premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort.
While I had questions about whether it was a great decision by TLC to air their storyline on the heels of such news, I have to say I'm glad they're on 90 Day: The Last Resort. It's giving longtime fans a way to see their relationship and how it exists without Sumit's parents constantly around to influence it. We previously reported that they now live separately from Sumit's family, so maybe that's why they look so happy and carefree in the video.
Unfortunately, not everyone is promised a happy ending on 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3. We know at least one couple might be headed for divorce, and some still have a long way to go before they could be considered a healthy couple in comparison.
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90 Day: The Last Resort continues with new episodes on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Keep watching to see how Sumit and Jenny resolve their marital issues and get back to a point where they can joke about the tense experience at the UK castle.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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