90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Is Bringing Back Shekinah And Sarper, And I'm Already Bothered By Their Wild Storyline

It's already time to anticipate another season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and as is usually the case, viewers can catch up with select returning cast members week to week on TLC or with a Max subscription. For instance, Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven are back, and their upcoming storyline is just as wild and bothersome as their initial appearance.

For those needing a refresher, this is the couple comprising an American woman raised Amish from childhood and the man from Turkey who claims to have slept with a jaw-dropping number of women. Just when I thought it couldn't get any stranger with these two, their storyline for Season 6 has me shaking my head in disbelief.

Shekinah Is Getting A Nose Job, But That's Not The Wild Part

I've watched 90 Day Fiancé long enough to know that an entire storyline centered around a cast member having plastic surgery is not so uncommon. In fact, former 90 Day star Larissa Dos Santos Lima claimed the show faked elements of her plastic surgery storyline, specifically the allegation that she borrowed money from her boyfriend to get it. With that in mind, I'm hoping there's a little scripting happening with Shekinah and Sarper because the reality would be too wild to believe.

The first look at Season 6 (via People) explains that Shekinah is getting a nose job, but it will be Sarper "sculpting" her new nose for the surgeons. As he explained in the first look at the season, Sarper believes that because he has to look at Shekinah's face every day, it should be his decision as to what it ultimately looks like. Never mind the fact they might one day split, but I guess no one is thinking of that.

Will Sarper And Shekinah's Issues Continue In Their Return?

I'm surprised that Shekinah is allowing Sarper to control her procedure, especially since these to struggled over something as simple as him replacing the bed he slept with thousands of women in. That was just one of many red flags in their relationship, one of which was Sarper's continued refusal to post a picture of the two of them online publicly. And yet, she trusts him enough to have complete control over altering her face? As I mentioned, the whole tease of this storyline has me exhausted.

I'm sure there will be others in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way who drive me up a wall, as this spinoff has historically been the most riveting of the franchise. Shekinah and Sarper will be joined by five other couples, one of which is also returning. Statler and Dempsey Wilkinson will continue their journey together after big questions from fans if they were still together, so there is plenty to look forward to in Season 6!

The premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 is set to kick off on Monday, July 1st. It's one of many shows popping up this summer on the 2024 TV schedule, so be sure to give that a look and start getting an idea of what to watch during these summer months.