90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Kris Foster Responds To Accusations That She's A Drug Addict

90 Day Fiancé is nearing the end of The Other Way Season 4, but the drama hasn't slowed down one bit. The latest installment of the tell-all brought a slew of wild details about Jeymi Noguera and Kris Foster's relationship and some insight on why they aren't together currently. Now, Kris has given fans access to even more information that didn't come up during the TV season, as she is finally addressing the speculation online that she's been suffering from some form of drug addiction.

Speculation regarding Kris Foster's alleged addiction sprung up on the Internet early in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4. She explained that she suffered from narcolepsy as well as chronic neck pain, with the latter responsible for her limited mobility, with the eventual need to fix it through surgery. Jeymi seemed completely blindsided by the news, despite knowing her for some time, but took Kris to a pharmacist, who gave her pain medication to help with the pain.

Kris then unexpectedly had to return to the United States, but as Jeymi claimed during the season, it was hard to reach her for long periods of time. Additionally, Jeymi said Kris was not sending her money for rent for their apartment in Colombia, despite Kris' claim she was working multiple jobs to help support her. The story led live viewers and those streaming 90 Day Fiancé to believe there was more to Kris' story we didn't know, with some believing Kris' behavior matched that of a drug addict.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 never addressed this possibility through the show itself, and with only one more part of the tell-all remaining, it seems unlikely to come up. Fortunately, Kris decided to finally respond to the speculation, offering a lengthy response on Instagram to those who think she is secretly a drug addict:

People can talk all they want. They don’t know the first thing about me. They only know how the TV want them to portray me. I ain’t sweating anything that people say. If you knew me you would know I’ve had more than a dozen people put in jail for breaking into my home all addicted, I’ve buried most of my friends from school drug addicts, I was beaten as a child by a drug addict. This one’s the kicker though!!! I raised a baby from one week til one year that was born addicted to cocaine and suffered from illness and tremors where all I could do was hold her tight and rock and sing to her to calm her. Then after a year, I had to give her back to a parent that was still an addict!! Worst feelings all around!! Sad that a sleep disorder and bad injuries–mind you. I rolled my car three months before filming, which reinjured my neck–makes me a horrible person, drug addict, whatever, but I laugh at this.

Kris Foster has apparently been surrounded by the negative effects of drug abuse seemingly for all of her life. and there's one unfortunate circumstance she didn't directly reference in her response. Kris explained to Jeymi upon returning to Colombia that part of the reason for her delay concerned her adult son being arrested for drug charges. It seems like Foster has a lot of experience putting up with others' drug use, but as she stated, she is not a drug addict herself.

Readers and 90 Day Fiancé fans can only take Kris Foster's words at face value and as she mentioned, look at her accomplishments as evidence. Foster ran down the list of all she's done in her life to date and asked how anyone whose life is being driven by drugs could've accomplished that:

How many addicts have two homes, [a] car, [a] motorcycle, three jobs, kids with cars, one with a college degree? I’ve always worked really hard to help my kids have a better life and opportunities I didn’t have. If I were this big addict, I sure as heck wouldn’t be where I am today and spending the money I make from this show to start a charity to travel the country helping families in need.

Kris Foster has some big plans following 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and based on what we know about where things ended up for the Season 4 couples, Jeymi Noguera isn't coming along for the ride. Their relationship is over, though fans had their suspicions well before the reveal thanks to them unfollowing each other on social media. As for what the future holds for either, it'll be interesting to see if either remain involved with the 90 Day franchise.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 closes out its season on TLC on Sunday, May 28, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The ending of this season means that Before The 90 Days Season 6 is just around the corner, which means the return of Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda!