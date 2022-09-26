90 Day Fiancé: Yes, Charlie Potthast’s Wife Meg Has An OnlyFans, And Not Just For Feet Pics

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode “Complicated.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’s latest episode continued laying out the drama between Andrei and Libby Castravet, and even re-introduced a familiar face. As we predicted, Charlie Potthast is officially back on 90 Day Fiancé-verse, and offered quite the update for what’s been happening not just in his life since viewers saw him fight Andrei, but also his wife's. Apparently, Meg Potthast brought in somewhere around $70,000 selling feet pictures online, and as it's already been made clear by the headline, she does indeed have an OnlyFans page, and it’s for more than those feet pics.

Perhaps inspired by her sister-in-law Libby (who actually had a controversy with her page a while back), Charlie’s wife Meg started up her own OnlyFans account. While her ties to the platform weren't directly referred to during the episode, it’s safe to speculate that and/or similar sites may have been where she made so much money. Meg’s profile states she’s in the “Top 1.1%” of all creators on the platform, which would presumably make her very popular, although it's hard to know where those stats came from.

The reality star charges a monthly subscription fee of $14.99 per month, or $33.73 for three months, and notes in her profile that she “plays many roles,” which suggests feet pictures are on the ground floor of what's being offered. Meg also confirmed as much on an episode of 90 Day Bares All, non-coincidentally enough, where she admitted to selling photos of her breasts (via ScreenRant ). There’s also this pic from her Twitter account, in which she promotes getting fully nude:

Subscribe to my #onlyfans to see me take this off https://t.co/Uhn2fYKhgM pic.twitter.com/xeKs7Aqj65January 6, 2021 See more

Meg Potthast is certainly not the first 90 Day Fiancé personality to start an OnlyFans, as quite a few cast members past and present have accounts set up . She is one of the few, however, to openly promote it on the show, as Libby and her sisters haven’t spoken on the TLC series about their pages.

Meg is possibly the first cast member to be this open about her adult endeavors since Stephanie Matto, who has candidly discussed selling farts in jars and other non-traditional content. Who knows if Meg will ever be on that level?

For those that missed the episode, Charlie confirmed that he’s 100% supportive of his wife’s new job. Also, less surprisingly, that he still dislikes Andrei. Considering his feud with his brother-in-law resulted in him being shut out of family gatherings and feeling like his family chose Andrei over him, it's perhaps justified that Charlie didn't sound like he was in a place to forgive Andrei for all that happened. Oddly enough, it's one thing he has in common with Andrei. It sounds like the saga of Andrei feuding with the Potthast family is far from over, which can presumably also be said about Meg's OnlyFans reign.