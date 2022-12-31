90 Day Fiancé's Jenny And Sumit Celebrated Christmas In A Shocking Way, And It May Hint At Their Future Storyline

90 Day Fiancé’s Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh spent much of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 trying to convince his family to accept Jenny, but to no avail. It eventually led to her threatening to move back to the United States with Sumit so that his family wouldn’t have access to him, and viewers were left wondering what the couple might do at the end of the season. It doesn’t seem like we’re any closer to learning an answer on that on that small screen, though a recent post about how the couple celebrated their Christmas might hint at a potential future storyline.

While there are ongoing questions amongst fans about whether or not Jenny and Sumit will move to the United States, we can seemingly confirm that the couple celebrated Christmas with members of Sumit’s family. Check out the slideshow video from Jenny’s Instagram below, which showed them celebrating Christmas with Sumit’s brother and other family members:

In the slideshow, we see pictures of Sumit’s brother Amit and his wife, as well as others. Provided this is a family gathering, this could be seen as a huge step forward for Jenny, who was previously revealed to be barred from these types of events. Is it possible that members of Sumit’s family are slowly learning to accept the sizable age gap between 64-year-old Jenny and 34-year-old Sumit? If so, perhaps good times are on the horizon for the couple!

That remains to be seen, however, as while we see lots of people in these photos, Sumit’s parents aren’t included in any of them. Sumit’s parents have been the loudest about disapproving of the union and were not pleased to find out that Jenny and Sumit secretly married anyway.

Past seasons of 90 Day Fiancé have noted that his parents fear that Sumit will spend much of his time caring for Jenny and be unable to care for them in their older years. They've also noted he’d be unable to have children with Jenny, and the overall taboo of their relationship is frowned on in Indian culture .

Obviously, the Christmas slideshow raises a lot of questions regarding Jenny’s relationship with Sumit’s family at the moment and where they're living currently. It’s possible that Sumit and Jenny are still living in India or even that they took a trip back to India to visit after spending time in the United States. A fan did spot Jenny in California months ago without Sumit, which led to speculation they might’ve split or that they’re living in the U.S. (via Reddit ). The Christmas post would potentially rule out a split, but the verdict is still out on if they moved or are still living in India.

Personally, I’m wondering if this means that their update on the upcoming ridiculously long four-part tell-all special for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 will be largely stale in terms of content. Jenny attending a family event is interesting and a nice development in a storyline that has stretched on for seasons regarding Sumit’s family. Hopefully my instincts aren't off, and this is a good thing, and we may get some surprising news that Sumit’s family finally accepted Jenny. Or they found another way to co-exist peacefully and celebrate the holidays, which would also be swell.