90 Day Fiancé's Olivia Hopkins Reportedly Arrested Following Choke-Slam Drama With Kelly Brown

Just when it seemed that the drama involving 90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown was cooling down, another chapter has begun for a key person involved in the alleged choke-slam incident. Olivia Hopkins, Molly's daughter (who claimed Kelly choke-slammed her after an argument in her mother's store), has reportedly been arrested. This marks Olivia's second in recent years and, based on the info released thus far, it seems as though it might be linked to the first.

News of Olivia Hopkins' latest arrest was reported by way of KiKi & Kibbitz, which posted her most recent mugshot on its Instagram page. The source also included a few details of the arrest, which was allegedly a misdemeanor charge for violation of probation.

Following that posting, Starcasm reported that Olivia Hopkins was detained in Cherokee County, Georgia, on Tuesday, April 4th. She was allegedly serving 12 months probation for a simple battery, family violence charge she was sentenced for in February. CinemaBlend reported on that previous arrest, which saw Olivia taken into custody after a domestic dispute with mother Molly.

The younger Hopkins' purported arrest was initiated by a warrant, which cited three violations of her probation. She allegedly did not enter a Family Violence Intervention Program within 14 days of her sentencing and failed to appear for mandatory drug testing on two occasions in March. Additionally, she's alleged to have tested positive for fentanyl in another drug screen in March. This development arrives just a week after she reportedly signaled her intention to withdraw her guilty plea.

Olivia played a key part in the drama that ensued after Molly, and Kelly Brown broke up. Olivia alleged that she had an argument with Kelly regarding her boyfriend and that Brown choke-slammed her during the argument. A police report was filed, and it claimed that Molly's friend and fellow cast member, Cynthia Decker, was present when it happened, but Decker vehemently denied that. Cynthia and Molly have since ended their friendship, and Decker backed Kelly until it was ultimately announced that police ended their investigation and concluded that no charges should be filed.

This latest news comes on the heels of rumors that Kelly will be a part of an upcoming 90 Day Fiancé spinoff that apparently took place at a Florida resort. Many of the franchise's couples who have relationship troubles were allegedly in attendance, which led to the assumption the show is possibly some sort of couples therapy offshoot. Kelly was spotted in photos with other cast members, but Molly was not seen.

With all of the drama surrounding Molly Hopkins, one has to wonder what it could mean for her future with the franchise. The TV property has cut ties with certain cast members who've proven to be controversial, but it's also kept some of its most polarizing figures in the fold for some time. Ultimately, there's no telling how Olivia's arrest may impact her mother's time on the show, if it does at all.

Those who want to revisit Molly Hopkins' story on 90 Day Fiancé will need to check out the series via streaming. Anyone just looking for more drama should certainly tune into TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET to catch new episodes of The Other Way.