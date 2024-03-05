Did 90 Day Fiancé's John McManus Stay With Megan After The Single Life? Here's What We Know

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode "Veronica Says Goodbye," so read at your own risk if you haven't yet watched via TLC or Max subscription.

When John McManus was announced for the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 cast, it seemed like a disaster waiting to happen. John could hardly handle having his brother Patrick Mendez's now-wife Thais in their shared home, so the thought of him sustaining a relationship was a tall order. And yet, he officially moved in with his girlfriend Megan in the latest episode. But does that mean they'll stay together?

CinemaBlend used the power of the Internet to predict where Natalie Mordovtseva's reunion with Mike Youngquist would play out, and we're doing it again when it comes to John and Megan. Fortunately, research wins again, and we have some potential answers for what's going on with John and Megan, and where their relationship stands after filming continued.

John Just Shared A Video Of Him And Megan On The Beach

On the eve of the latest episode, John McManus shared a video that could suggest he is very much still together with Megan. Check out the video of them hanging out on the beach, with the added caveat that they have a babysitter for her daughter:

That feels like convincing evidence to me, though, I've followed 90 Day Fiancé enough to know that nothing is 100% certain when it comes to what's shared online. Cast members have caught on over the years that viewers watch their social media for potential signs of spoilers and may deliberately hold back posts in order to keep audiences in the dark about where storylines are headed. It's feasible John did this with this video, and is now posting it well after the trip was taken.

That said, John doesn't strike me as the type to try and deceive 90 Day Fiancé viewers, and comes across as more of a straight shooter, though I'm only making speculative assumptions here. That said, if they are still together, congrats to John. The only person who I thought was more destined to end the season single was Tyray Mollett.

Will We See More Of John And Megan After 90 Day: The Single Life?

John and Megan's story is unique on 90 Day Fiancé because neither are from outside the United States. As such, it puts a big question mark around whether or not they'll ever be featured as solo couple on the show, since their journey has nothing to do with the K-1 or spousal visa process.

We do know, however, that John will be featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8. Much like Hulk operates on the outskirts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, John could feasibly do the same in that season and drop some updates about his and Megan's relationship along the way. Never thought I'd be able to draw parallels between the MCU and 90 Day, but here we are.

Ultimately, we'll just need to see if John and Megan appear on the 2024 TV schedule, as 90 Day Fiancé has flexed the franchise rules before. Nikki Sanders and Justin were on Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé despite having no real plans of becoming engaged. If they can be in the flagship show, I could see the same happening with John and Megan down the line if they are still together and have plans for marriage.

For now, we can count on seeing John and Megan on 90 Day: The Single Life, which airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm already looking forward to what they have to say in the tell-all, even though we still have a bit of season to get through before that.