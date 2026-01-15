90 Day Fiancé Just Defied Its Own Logic With New Cast Announcement For The Single Life Season 5

The 2026 TV schedule is wasting no time giving us more 90 Day Fiancé, as Season 5 of The Single Life is premiering once The Other Way concludes. I'm ready for new adventures with a group of familiar faces, but I do have concerns that the popular spinoff is contradicting itself with two of the castings.

Colt Johnson and Cortney Reardanz are both on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 5, but I'm struggling to figure out why. As happy as I am to see more stars from 90 Day: Hunt For Love appearing in a spinoff after Elise's casting in Before The 90 Days, I'm not sure this latest update is fitting.

How Are Cortney And Colt A Couple, But On The Single Life?

90 Day: Hunt For Love ended with Cortney pursuing a relationship with Colt over Usman Umar, and The Single Life seems to confirm we'll see that unfold in this upcoming season. I'd seen reports long ago that Colt moved into Cortney's parents' home while rehabbing his leg, though in the recently released trailer, he's up and walking. Given that, I assume this was filmed a decent chunk of time after his big leg injury on Hunt For Love.

I'm happy to get an update on what's happening with Colt and Cortney, but why are they on 90 Day: The Single Life? This is a show about "the single life," so a couple who is actively in a committed relationship doesn't exactly fit the premise. Does the premise for 90 Day spin-offs not matter anymore? I'll still watch, but I have to make my distaste for putting them in this known!

I Am Excited To See The Full Cast Of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 5

The full cast of 90 Day: The Single Life is intriguing, with more familiar names and faces than just Cortney and Colt. Here's a full rundown of who to expect:

Gino Palazzolo

Sophie Sierra

Pedro Jimeno

Liz Woods

Kim Menzies

Vanja Grbic

More On 90 Day Fiancé 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Latest Ep Had Me Questioning Stig Da Artist's Fame, A Belizean Weighed In

I think I'm most excited to see Sophie and Pedro, as they meet up on vacation. Reports of her hanging out with Chantel Everett's ex-husband first surfaced early last year, though it wasn't clear if they were dating after the fact or if it was just the two cast members having fun on vacation.

I am also eager to see Gino have his own individual storyline in 90 Day Fiancé and to see if he can provide drama without having Jasmine Pineda by his side. I do admit it'll be odd to see him in a storyline in which she has no part in, but that's a part of why it's called The Single Life!

90 Day: The Single Life premieres on TLC on Monday, February 9th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Catch up with each cast member's storylines with an HBO Max subscription, and get ready for more fun with past faces of the franchise.