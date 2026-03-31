90 Day: The Single Life Brought In Debbie To Help Fix Colt And Cortney's Relationship. Why That Wasn't A Wise Move

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode called "The Act of Being Sus." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Colt Johnson being on 90 Day: The Single Life has irked me from the start, because he doesn't fit the criteria of the show. Well, not until recently, but Colt was kicked out of Cortney Reardanz's house when she caught him sending nudes to other women while they were dating.

This isn't even the first time he's been caught doing this on 90 Day Fiancé, so you'd think Colt would have a system to hide this better. That said, it seems like Colt is playing all his greatest hits this season, because he decided to call his formerly estranged mother, Debbie Johnson, in to try to get Cortney to take him back. Anyone who has watched Colt in the past could've said this was a terrible decision, but for those out of the loop, let's break it down.

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Debbie Made A Special Visit To Try And Smooth Things Over With Cortney

Colt was out of Cortney's house by the time Debbie and her Canadian boyfriend Tony made their way to Florida, but he was hoping they could get him back in. Debbie assured her son that she would do her best and visited Cortney and her parents to try to vouch for her son.

I think what's most hilarious about all of this is that Cortney revealed this was her first time meeting Debbie in person, and that they'd only spoken briefly on video calls before this. There was no real connection between them, and Debbie wasn't successful at making Cortney feel like anything more than a glorified caretaker for her son after he broke his leg. The good news is that Debbie left before making things worse, which, to be honest, was my main concern.

Debbie Was Often More Of A Hindrance To Colt's Relationships Than A Help

I'm not sure why Colt thought calling his mother in for support would help, considering she's played a direct role in his failed relationships in the past. He's had two marriages fail where she played a factor, and she was also part of the reason his relationship with Jess Caroline didn't last either.

More On 90 Day: The Single Life Why I Don't Think 90 Day: The Single Life Is Doing Colt And Gino Any Favors So Far

Ultimately, I'm more disappointed in Colt than anything. It felt like he was on a redemption arc after his divorce from Vanessa Guerra, and 90 Day: Hunt For Love was going to turn things around for him. Now, almost immediately after, he's back to square one with the reputation for being the guy who always seems to be searching elsewhere when he has a committed partner.

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Cortney seemed like a legitimate chance for Colt to find true love, and now it seems he's extinguished any chance of that going forward. I wonder if Cortney regretted picking Colt over Usman Umar. I have to think if he was watching this season, he would be laughing right now.

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90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is pretty wild so far, and I just know the tell-all special is going to be off the rails.