90 Day: The Single Life Showed Natalie's Daughter Brutally Roast ‘Spineless Loser’ Gino, And He's Got An Uphill Battle

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode "The Art Of Dragging." Stream it with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Gino Palazzolo's lucky streak with Natalie on 90 Day: The Single Life might be coming to an end. While the third time was a charm when it came to winning his girlfriend's heart, it's looking like the romance is short-lived after her daughter made it clear she's not a fan. Isabella had a lot more to say, and her rant included calling him a "spineless loser."

Despite his hopes to win over Natalie's daughter, it seems she's already solidified her opinion of Gino, and it won't be very easy for him to shake any of those descriptions. If the above didn't make it obvious, she roasted the 90 Day Fiancé star in a way I'd never seen before, so of course, we have to talk about it.

Article continues below

What Natalie's Daughter Had To Say About Gino

Isabella was a no-show at the drag show she was supposed to attend with Gino and Natalie, and midway through the show, the latter learned from her brother that Isabella wasn't going at all. Natalie decided to call up her daughter and get some answers as to why, and I'm guessing she had hindsight regrets about putting the call on speaker, considering everything Isabella had to say about her mother's boyfriend. Which went a little something like this:

I love you, but I can't stand by and watch you embarrass yourself by associating with such a troll like Gino. I don't see why you feel the need to extend any grace to him at all after how badly he disrespected you in Michigan. You're a grown woman, you can make your own decisions, but at this point, don't expect me to support it anymore. I just think you're too beautiful, smart, and successful to be with such a spineless loser like him. And I wish you saw that too. I love you, but that's just all I want you to hear from me.

Isabella is justifiably mad that Gino set her mother up when she came to Michigan and allowed her to be attacked by his ex, Jasmine Pineda. I get it, but Gino seemed shocked that Natalie's daughter "wouldn't even give him a chance." Turns out Isabella doesn't take after her mother when it comes to forgiveness, and made the most of her brief time on the 2026 TV schedule.

(Image credit: TLC)

Is This The End Of Natalie And Gino?

Natalie ended up leaving Gino's hotel room to see her daughter, saying that she couldn't let their previous conversation end on a bad note. He was left wondering if she'd smooth things over with Isabella, and if he could one day be a father figure to her. It's odd because I was wondering if Natalie would break up with him over the phone or in person the next time they saw each other.

More On 90 Day: The Single Life Why I Don't Think 90 Day: The Single Life Is Doing Colt And Gino Any Favors So Far

If she has to choose Gino or being at odds with her daughter, I can't imagine that Natalie is going to choose the former. For one, he has a sketchy track record, and he still has yet to officially divorce Jasmine after their post-marriage breakup.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

90 Day: The Single Life focused a lot on Gino feeling like Natalie's daughter didn't give him a fair shake, but the reality is, she never had to. He has a long history on reality television, highlighting some of his faults as a romantic partner, and I can understand why she doesn't want her mom to be a party to that. Sorry, Gino, it may be back to the dating pool, but we'll see for sure in the coming episodes.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

Watch all the 90 Day Fiancé you want over on HBO Max. Pick up a subscription today, and get to watching!

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I can't wait to see what happens with Gino and Natalie next, and if there's any chance this couple will survive to the tell-all stage.