90 Day: The Single Life Showed Natalie's Daughter Brutally Roast ‘Spineless Loser’ Gino, And He's Got An Uphill Battle
This was wild.
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Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode "The Art Of Dragging." Stream it with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!
Gino Palazzolo's lucky streak with Natalie on 90 Day: The Single Life might be coming to an end. While the third time was a charm when it came to winning his girlfriend's heart, it's looking like the romance is short-lived after her daughter made it clear she's not a fan. Isabella had a lot more to say, and her rant included calling him a "spineless loser."
Despite his hopes to win over Natalie's daughter, it seems she's already solidified her opinion of Gino, and it won't be very easy for him to shake any of those descriptions. If the above didn't make it obvious, she roasted the 90 Day Fiancé star in a way I'd never seen before, so of course, we have to talk about it.Article continues below
What Natalie's Daughter Had To Say About Gino
Isabella was a no-show at the drag show she was supposed to attend with Gino and Natalie, and midway through the show, the latter learned from her brother that Isabella wasn't going at all. Natalie decided to call up her daughter and get some answers as to why, and I'm guessing she had hindsight regrets about putting the call on speaker, considering everything Isabella had to say about her mother's boyfriend. Which went a little something like this:
Isabella is justifiably mad that Gino set her mother up when she came to Michigan and allowed her to be attacked by his ex, Jasmine Pineda. I get it, but Gino seemed shocked that Natalie's daughter "wouldn't even give him a chance." Turns out Isabella doesn't take after her mother when it comes to forgiveness, and made the most of her brief time on the 2026 TV schedule.
Is This The End Of Natalie And Gino?
Natalie ended up leaving Gino's hotel room to see her daughter, saying that she couldn't let their previous conversation end on a bad note. He was left wondering if she'd smooth things over with Isabella, and if he could one day be a father figure to her. It's odd because I was wondering if Natalie would break up with him over the phone or in person the next time they saw each other.
If she has to choose Gino or being at odds with her daughter, I can't imagine that Natalie is going to choose the former. For one, he has a sketchy track record, and he still has yet to officially divorce Jasmine after their post-marriage breakup.
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90 Day: The Single Life focused a lot on Gino feeling like Natalie's daughter didn't give him a fair shake, but the reality is, she never had to. He has a long history on reality television, highlighting some of his faults as a romantic partner, and I can understand why she doesn't want her mom to be a party to that. Sorry, Gino, it may be back to the dating pool, but we'll see for sure in the coming episodes.
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90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I can't wait to see what happens with Gino and Natalie next, and if there's any chance this couple will survive to the tell-all stage.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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