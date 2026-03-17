90 Day: The Single Life's Gino Blew It Again With Natalie, And I Wonder If He’ll Actually Turn It Around?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode "The Art of Breadcrumbing." Stream it with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

Gino Palazzolo is flying solo for the first time in 90 Day Fiancé, though The Single Life hasn't been as great an outing for him as I'd hoped. He hasn't had a redemption arc so far, but I do hope he can ultimately turn things around despite this rough start with Natalie.

For those who haven't kept up with Gino since he split up with Jasmine Pineda, Natalie was his first on-camera girlfriend on 90 Day Fiance after his split. Unfortunately, it went south when she visited him in Michigan and had a confrontation with his ex. Despite his latest trip to Las Vegas getting off to a promising start, it looks like he's blowing it once again, and I'm hoping he can turn things around before it's too late.

Article continues below

Gino Has Nothing To Gain In Lying To Natalie

Gino was lucky to get an invitation to Las Vegas from Natalie, and yet, he came in with an entitled attitude as though the past was behind them. In addition to expecting them to hook up on the first night, he had the gall to admit to her friends he was seeing other people and thought they wouldn't tell her?

After being caught in his life, Natalie noted that she didn't care if he was seeing other people, but once again, he was lying to her. His lie about his divorce being finalized was what led to her fight with Jasmine in her previous appearance, and she justifiably didn't know if she could be with someone who can't just be honest with her. Gino didn't know what to say to that, other than he had a flight to catch back home to Michigan.

Can Gino Win Natalie Back, Or Is This Relationship Dead?

The preview for next week's 90 Day: The Single Life made it seem like Gino decided to miss his fight and make things right with Natalie, but did he get the message? I think if he'd just prove he can be trusted, she might be willing to give the relationship another chance and be exclusive.

More On 90 Day: The Single Life 90 Day: The Single Life Got Into Kim's Love Life, But I'm Not Ready To Move On From Other Bombshells

Unfortunately, it's hard to sniff out spoilers on this one. While there are reports from Jasmine that Natalie only "dated Gino from the show," those comments are several months old and seem more in reference to her original run on 90 Day Fiancé. Additionally, Gino hasn't kept his Instagram page as active post-Jasmine, but doesn't have any pictures with Natalie.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for Natalie, CinemaBlend was unable to track her page down, so it remains a mystery what became of them and their relationship. Personally, I like having no way of finding out, because I can genuinely be surprised at where things head next episode. At the same time, the lack of evidence of a relationship has me thinking he moved on, and we may see him with a new woman later on in the 2026 TV schedule.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

90 Day Fiancé and all of its spinoffs are waiting to be streamed over on HBO Max. Check out the entire library, and catch the latest episodes not long after they air.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I do hope we see Natalie continue her relationship with Gino, if only because we need a rematch between her and Jasmine.