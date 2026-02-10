90 Day: The Single Life's Season 5 Premiere Ended With A Huge Update For Kim And Jamal I'm Still In Shock Over

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Season 5 premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life "The Art Of The Love Bomb." Stream the episode via HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

The 2026 TV schedule is moving right along, and it's time for a fresh season of 90 Day: The Single Life. I've been following this series ever since learning we'd see what's next for Liz Woods after her breakup with Big Ed Brown, or get the details behind Sophie Sierra's vacation with Pedro Jimeno. What I didn't expect was for Kimberly Menzies to deliver the big shocker of the episode, and I'm still trying to pick my jaw up off the floor.

Fans may remember Kim either from her short-lived romance with Usman Umar or from her son, Jamal, dating Veronica Rodriguez for a while. I wasn't incredibly interested in her storyline of finding love after leaving Usman, but am now eating crow and locked in after the big bombshell she dropped toward the Season 5 premiere's end.

Kim Had Other Children That Her Son Jamal Didn't Know About

90 Day: The Single Life's Season 5 premiere closed with a heavy conversation between Kim and Jamal, as he helped her build a dresser. After some dancing around the subject, he admitted it was awkward to be talking to her, because she lied to him for decades about having children before he was born.

Kim then revealed to the 90 Day cameras that before Jamal was born, she had not one but two children with his biological father that she'd given up for adoption. Jamal only learned of this when his older brother, Larry, contacted Kim through an ancestry website. Jamal and Kim went to go visit Larry for the first time last year, met his family, and he was going to visit her soon. Unfortunately, the drama didn't end there, as Kim dropped another startling confession.

Kim Must Now Tell Larry That He Has A Sister

Jamal hinted that Larry's trip to see them might be messy, because Kim had not told him when they visited that he also had a sister as well. I'm not sure why she wouldn't throw that in, because it seems she came clean to Jamal about it once he discovered he had an older brother.

More On 90 Day: The Single Life (Image credit: TLC) 90 Day Fiancé Just Defied Its Own Logic With New Cast Announcement For The Single Life Season 5

In any case, Larry will now come to visit his biological mother and brother, and presumably get blindsided by the news that he also has a sister. The episode ended before we received any further details about this daughter, or whether she's made contact with Kim as well. That said, it's pretty wild to see this situation unfold on reality television, and that Larry would be cool with all of that.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's also wild to think that Larry might've seen 90 Day Fiancé and been aware of it before he discovered that Kim was his birth mother. While this 90 Day: The Single Life storyline doesn't have a ton to do with romance, I'm very invested in the story, and see how this dynamic between everyone plays out going forward.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home to the world of DC Comics (the DCU, DCEU, and classics) and every show tied to 90 Day Fiancé. Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

90 Day: The Single Life is now on TLC on Monday nights starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm eager for this new season to really get rolling, and much more interested in Kim's storyline now that all these big reveals are out in the open.