90 Day: The Single Life Revealed Colt's Mystery Woman And His Shameless Transition Between Relationships

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode called "The Act of Monkey Barring." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Single Life isn't doing Colt Johnson any favors, as any redemption he gained from Hunt For Love is being evaporated by this latest story arc on the 2026 TV schedule. After it seemed like he turned a corner after breaking his leg and moving in with Cortney Reardanz, the reality star proved once again that he just can't help but sabotage his own relationships by pursuing other women.

The latest episode opened with Colt still staying in a hotel, after being thrown out by Cortney after she learned he was sending nudes to another woman online. Unsurprisingly, his mother Debbie's visit didn't sway her into taking him back. What did surprise me was that we met the other woman, and saw what might be the shameless attempt to transition into another relationship in 90 Day Fiancé history.

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Colt's Mystery Online Woman Was Revealed

With Cortney firmly out of the picture, Colt rung up Diana, the mystery woman living in Brazil he sent nudes to. The conversation started with the reveal from her reveal that she didn't know Colt was in a relationship, until Cortney found their conversations and messaged her. She was hurt because she thought that he loved her and felt betrayed.

Colt understood that, which didn't surprise this 90 Day Fiancé fan because he's already lived through this once with former girlfriend Jess Caroline. He always messes things up, by his own admission, which is why he's one of the few on our list of 90 Day married couples who split up twice.

I Was Shocked By Colt's Attempt At Another Relationship

Colt tried to spin this conversation into a scenario in which there was a silver lining to this situation, because now Cortney is seemingly out of the picture. This meant that he and Diana could be together, and he could finally come and see her in Brazil. That is, he added, if she still wanted him to come and see her.

Diana didn't give a firm answer, and the call ended without 90 Day: The Single Life revealing if he'd make the trip to Brazil or not. Diana did say she felt like his "last option," and I totally understand where she's coming from. He's living out of a hotel, and still isn't able to walk on his own yet.

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Cortney was essentially working as his live-in nurse, and I don't fault Diana for wondering if he was trying to bring her into that role once he arrived in Brazil. Are these two going to get together by the end of the season? I'm eager to find out.

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90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here's hoping that Colt gets some sort of redemption before the end of this season, because I'd hate to see him sink any lower in fan's opinions after this season.