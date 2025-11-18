90 Day Fiancé's Gino Palazzolo Finally Shared His Proof Jasmine Pineda Cheated On Him With Matt Branistareanu, And My Jaw Is On The Floor

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda's marriage drama has dominated the 90 Day Fiancé news cycle since he first claimed she cheated on him with Matt Branistareanu long before 90 Day: The Last Resort. Jasmine, meanwhile, has maintained she never cheated and that she never did anything more than work out with Matt prior to the open marriage agreement. Well, Gino's now posting receipts, and viewers seemingly have confirmation that his wife was lying.

Not long after Jasmine publicly demanded a divorce from Gino and villainized him for accusing her of marriage fraud, the 90 Day Fiancé cast member has shared some pretty damning evidence that Matt and Jasmine were more than workout buddies. As a heads up to other reality stars trying to hide their infidelity, maybe don't go to the "Most Magical Place on Earth" on an outing.

Gino Posted Photographic Evidence Of Jasmine Cheating On Him With Matt

90 Day cast members on The Last Resort told Gino is seemed suspicious that Jasmine already had an open marriage partner lined up, and if the agreement was just about sex, it wouldn't matter who she picked. Jasmine insisted that wasn't the case, but now we have more than phone records her and Matt's relationship was more serious than she tried to claim.

90 Day Fiancé fans might be the catalyst to this married couple splitting up, as Gino got a heads-up that Jasmine was at Disney World with Matt when a fan photographed them at the theme park. As he noted in the photo below, this was almost three months before the open marriage agreement, when Jasmine was on a "business trip" without Gino:

(Image credit: Gino Palazzolo/Instagram)

I will say that Gino should've been suspicious about any "business trip" Jasmine would take, considering she hasn't had a job since she lived in Panama. As for the rest, I would guess that Matt paid for the trip to Disney World, as well as the hotel they stayed in.

Unfortunately, the story gets worse from there. Not only was Jasmine with Matt at Disney World long before they ever appeared on 90 Day: The Last Resort to "save their marriage," but the business trip was allegedly the same week as Gino's birthday:

(Image credit: Gino Palazzolo/Instagram)

I was willing to suspend disbelief when it came to the phone records he shared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but this is pretty damning. Jasmine had posted a lot on her Instagram Stories this same day ahead of the pictures, but has since gone quiet and not addressed the photos at Disney World.

I Feel A Lot Less Sympathetic For Jasmine Now

Jasmine has spent a lot of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? trying to paint Gino as the villain, and has continued to do so even outside of filming for the TLC series. Given the evidence of what we have now, it feels strange, considering she's seemingly guilty of exactly what he accused her of.

I think what makes me most upset is that, at this point, why does public perception matter to Jasmine? She has her new baby with Matt, and they're seemingly living a happy life together. Wouldn't it save her a lot of stress at this point just to admit that she cheated, and just move forward without paying Gino mind, rather than try to paint this whole alternative narrative?

It comes off as vengeful or petty, and unless admitting to cheating would jeopardize her citizenship in the United States, I'm not sure why it has to continue. The 90 Day Fiancé star could save herself a lot of mental stress by just confessing to the affair, assuming that is indeed what happened. Then she can move on and continue to appear on the show with Matt. I don't see the harm in admitting it at this point, but maybe we'll learn more in future spin-offs on the 2026 TV schedule as to why this is happening.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? continues its tell-all on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. With just two more parts to go, I can't wait to see what other bombshells are dropped and what's next for these couples.