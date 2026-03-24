90 Day: The Single Life Finally Showed Sophie Meeting Pedro's Mother And Sister, And It Went Just Like I Expected

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode called "The Art of Meddling." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

Sophie Sierra isn't officially divorced from Rob Warne, but she's still searching for love and found a potential suitor who is also attached to the 90 Day Fiancé world. While Pedro Jimeno seemed like he could be a good match for her when rumors first surfaced of them vacationing together, there was always one big fear I had about a potential relationship between the two.

It's been a minute since Chantel Everett and Pedro divorced, but those who watched The Family Chantel should know their relationship issues were only part of what factored into their issues. Their families clashed, and as we saw in the latest episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Pedro's family still has that fire.

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Sophie Met Pedro's Mother And Sister, And It Went Poorly

Sophie showed up with Julia Gibbs to celebrate a party for Pedro's sister Nicole, and immediately the vibe felt off. Nicole told Sophie she was responsible for her brother's "suffering," right in front of his mother, Lidia. The mother and sister laughed, while Pedro looked like he was about to crawl out of his skin.

Later on, Lidia (who once appeared on a 90 Day spinoff on her own) pulled Sophie aside and asked her about her intentions with Pedro. It seemed to be going well, up until she learned Sophie's divorce from Rob was not finalized. She told her she shouldn't be dating Pedro while still married to another person, which rubbed Sophie the wrong way. In Lidia's defense, she probably didn't know Rob had appeared and hooked up with singles on 90 Day: Hunt For Love.

The episode ended with Nicole sitting Sophie down for a heart-to-heart, or for one final attack. Nicole said that she heard from Pedro that their relationship is very hot and cold, and Sophie seems indecisive about what she wants. This caused Sophie to lash out, and the night ended with a bunch of shouting and Pedro probably regretting that he agreed to bring all these people together so soon.

It Felt Like Chantel's Experience When She Was Married To Pedro

Chantel and Pedro had their fair share of issues when they were married, but there is no denying the role his mother and sister played in their family drama. Chantel never won their approval, and it seemed like in the short bursts they interacted, there was always some sort of argument.

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While it's easy for 90 Day Fiancé fans to point to Lidia and Nicole as the problem, I've always pointed to the role that Pedro plays in it as well. He's free to share what he wants with his sister about his relationships, but he should know by now she's going to use it to antagonize whoever he brings around in the future. Much like in The Family Chantel, it seemed the drama always started with Pedro.

Chantel, of course, moved on and is now engaged. As for Sophie, she's going to have to decide if this is the future she wants, because Pedro and his family are a package deal. I can't help but wonder if this is going to be the nail in the coffin for this relationship, or if they'll somehow find a way to move forward.

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Stream 90 Day Fiancé and all of its spinoffs right now with an HBO Max subscription. What are you waiting for?

90 Day: The Single Life continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm sure Sophie is going to have words for Pedro after he scolded her, but how will he respond after how the night ended?